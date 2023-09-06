Prep volleyball: Jacksonville, Munford each split two at try-match

In a tri-match Tuesday at Munford, Jacksonville fell 23-25, 25-17, 15-8 to the hosts and then rallied to beat to Pell City, earning a split for the day.
In the 16-25, 26-24, 19-17 win over Pell City, setter Sydney Soriano had 26 assists, two digs, one block and one kill. Nyla Hoult downed nine kills. Alexis Phillips made seven kills and one block. Camryn Stone recorded six kills, two aces, two blocks and one dig.
Mya Swain finished with four kills and four blocks. KeAsiah Williams made two kills. Libero Karli Barnwell had four digs and Chloe Henderson had two digs. Je’henna Engram served one ace.
Playing Munford, Soriano had 14 assists, two block kills and three digs. Stone downed seven kills and served one ace. Phillips and Swain each had four kills. Hoult made three kills and Williams had two kills. Barnwell had two digs, Engram one and Henderson one.
In addition to the match against Jacksonville, Munford fell to Pell City 25-23, 25-7.
For the day, Kaylyn Turner led the Lions in kills with 15 and added four blocks and nine digs. Alys Mosley finished with 12 kills, 11 digs and one ace. Mylie Stephens downed six kills.
Setter Kastin Lathem recorded 25 assists and nine digs. Lauryn Brewster blocked seven shots.
Raleigh Dew and Brooklyn Pressley each served four aces. Pressley added 12 digs. Ashtyn Bishop contributed two aces, three assists and 14 digs. Saraya Henderson had one kill and two digs.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.