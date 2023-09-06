 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep volleyball: Jacksonville, Munford each split two at tri-match

Munford tri match-bc17.jpg

Jacksonville went 1-1 in the tri match losing to Munford 2-1 and beating Pell City 2-1.

In a tri-match Tuesday at Munford, Jacksonville fell 23-25, 25-17, 15-8 to the hosts and then rallied to beat to Pell City, earning a split for the day.

In the 16-25, 26-24, 19-17 win over Pell City, setter Sydney Soriano had 26 assists, two digs, one block and one kill. Nyla Hoult downed nine kills. Alexis Phillips made seven kills and one block. Camryn Stone recorded six kills, two aces, two blocks and one dig.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.