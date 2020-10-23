Prep volleyball: Jacksonville finishes third in regional, will head to state tourney

Jacksonville High finished third in the Class 4A at the North Regional volleyball tournament Friday.
The Eagles beat Westminster Christian 25-10, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22 in a first-round match before falling to Curry 25-18, 27-25, 25-20 in the semifinals. In the third-place match, the Eagles swept Haleyville 25-9, 26-24, 27-25.
The state tournament will be Tuesday through Thursday, and Jacksonville (39-8) will open against LAMP (22-11), the runner-up in the South Regional.
Against Westminster Christian, Jackosnville got 25 kills, six blocks and 13 digs from Brenna Stone. Molly Wilson had four aces and 42 assists. Kayla Broom contributed 20 kills and 10 blocks.
Aly Harris had 10 kills and five blocks.
In the loss to Curry, Broom had 14 kills and six blocks, while Stone added 10 kills and 10 digs.
Caitlin Clark had 12 digs, while Lexie Callahan added 10. Molly Wilson had four kills and 23 assists.
Stone led against Haleyville with 18 kills, four blocks and 16 digs. Clark added 16 digs. Harris had nine kills and three blocks.
Broom contributed 14 kills, five blocks and 10 digs.