Prep volleyball: Jacksonville edges Alexandria to take Brooks tourney title

KILLEN — The championship match of Saturday’s volleyball tournament hosted by Brooks High School was an all-Calhoun County affair.
Jacksonville, seeded No. 2 at the Calhoun County tournament seeding meeting Wednesday, edged No. 1 seed Alexandria to earn the tournament championship.
The Golden Eagles won the first set 25-18. Alexandria took the second 25-19. The deciding third set went to Jacksonville 15-9.
In the current Alabama Media Group volleyball rankings, the Eagles are No. 4 in Class 4A and the Valley Cubs are No. 3 in Class 5A.
In pool play, Jacksonville defeated Central-Florence 25-20, 25-14; Class 5A No. 6 Ramsay 27-25, 25-12 and host Brooks 25-16, 25-12. Jacksonville downed Class 4A No. 2 Deshler 25-14, 25-19 in the semifinals.
Jacksonville's top performers:
—Kayla Broom, 61 kills, 21 blocks, 29 digs
—Brenna Stone, 56 kills, nine blocks, 31 digs
—Aly Harris, 26 kills, nine blocks
—Molly Wilson, eight kills, 116 assists, five digs, three blocks
—Caitlin Clark, eight kills, 23 digs, five aces, five assists
—Lexie Callahan, nine aces, 26 digs
—Bailee Pritchett, 16 digs