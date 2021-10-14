Prep volleyball: Jacksonville claims another area title

JACKSONVILLE — Add another area championship for Jacksonville under longtime coach David Clark.
Aly Harris had 16 kills, and the Golden Eagles beat White Plains 25-13, 25-14, 25-23 in Thursday’s Class 4A, Area 9 final at Jacksonville.
Jacksonville, which had a first-round bye in the three-team area, and White Plains advance to regional play next week. White Plains punched its ticket by eliminating Cherokee County 18-25, 18-25, 25-10, 25-21, 15-12.
Harris also had two digs and an ace against White Plains. The Golden Eagles’ other top performers:
—Molly Wilson: 26 assists, four kills, two digs, two blocks, two aces.
—Caitlin Clark: 14 digs, 11 kills.
—Chloe Fuller: 11 digs, three kills.
—Tori Moses: 14 digs, four assists, two aces.