You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep volleyball: Jacksonville claims another area title

  • Comments
High school volleyball teaser
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Add another area championship for Jacksonville under longtime coach David Clark.

Aly Harris had 16 kills, and the Golden Eagles beat White Plains 25-13, 25-14, 25-23 in Thursday’s Class 4A, Area 9 final at Jacksonville.

Jacksonville, which had a first-round bye in the three-team area, and White Plains advance to regional play next week. White Plains punched its ticket by eliminating Cherokee County 18-25, 18-25, 25-10, 25-21, 15-12.

Harris also had two digs and an ace against White Plains. The Golden Eagles’ other top performers:

—Molly Wilson: 26 assists, four kills, two digs, two blocks, two aces.

—Caitlin Clark: 14 digs, 11 kills.

—Chloe Fuller: 11 digs, three kills.

—Tori Moses: 14 digs, four assists, two aces.

Tags