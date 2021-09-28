Prep volleyball: Haynes leads Pleasant Valley past Piedmont

PIEDMONT — Rylee Haynes recorded a team-high 21 kills, and Pleasant Valley topped Piedmont 26-24, 25-23, 25-22 in Tuesday’s area volleyball action.
Haynes also recorded nine assists and six digs.
Other top performers for Pleasant Valley:
—Lily Henry: eight kills, two aces, 13 digs, two blocks.
—Allie Bryant: six kills, 19 assists, 10 digs, one block.
—Maddie Schwabe: one kill, 11 digs.
—Rebekah Gannaway: one kill, 13 digs, two blocks.
Top performers for Piedmont (19-6):
—Jaycee Glover: 18 assists, one kill, one ace, six digs.
—Z’Hayla Walker: nine kills, three digs, two blocks.
—Ta’Leaha Ridley: six kills, two digs.
—Jenna Calvert: three kills, four digs, three aces.
—Emma Grace Todd: three kills, one dig.
—Cayla Brothers: one assist, four digs.