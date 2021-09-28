You have permission to edit this article.
Prep volleyball: Haynes leads Pleasant Valley past Piedmont

Piedmont PV volleyball

Pleasant Valley's Allie Bryant sets up a shot as Piedmont's Ta'Leaha Ridley looks on during the Pleasant Valley vs Piedmont AHSAA volleyball match. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

PIEDMONT — Rylee Haynes recorded a team-high 21 kills, and Pleasant Valley topped Piedmont 26-24, 25-23, 25-22 in Tuesday’s area volleyball action.

Haynes also recorded nine assists and six digs.

Other top performers for Pleasant Valley:

—Lily Henry: eight kills, two aces, 13 digs, two blocks.

—Allie Bryant: six kills, 19 assists, 10 digs, one block.

—Maddie Schwabe: one kill, 11 digs.

—Rebekah Gannaway: one kill, 13 digs, two blocks.

Top performers for Piedmont (19-6):

—Jaycee Glover: 18 assists, one kill, one ace, six digs.

—Z’Hayla Walker: nine kills, three digs, two blocks.

—Ta’Leaha Ridley: six kills, two digs.

—Jenna Calvert: three kills, four digs, three aces.

—Emma Grace Todd: three kills, one dig.

—Cayla Brothers: one assist, four digs.

