Prep volleyball: Faith, Ohatchee, Alexandria, Wellborn, Munford win area titles

High school volleyball teaser
Tucker Webb/Consolidated Publishing

Faith Christian won the Class 1A, Area 8 volleyball tournament Wednesday, beating Alabama School for the Deaf 25-12, 25-7, 25-15 and Wadley 11-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18 at Faith. 

In regional play, the Lions will Central on Oct. 19 at Montgomery.