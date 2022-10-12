Prep volleyball: Faith, Ohatchee, Alexandria, Wellborn, Munford win area titles

Faith Christian won the Class 1A, Area 8 volleyball tournament Wednesday, beating Alabama School for the Deaf 25-12, 25-7, 25-15 and Wadley 11-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18 at Faith.
In regional play, the Lions will Central on Oct. 19 at Montgomery.
Top performers on the day for Faith:
—Sarah Katz: five digs.
—Anna Kate Robertson: three kills, 32 assists, three digs.
—Ally Folsom: 20 kills, two aces, two blocks.
—Serenity Pate: one ace.
—Cheyenne Rice: nine aces, 12 kills, one block.
—Faith McDade: eight assists, one dig.
—Gabrielle Price: five aces, 18 kills, eight digs.
—Kayson Cronan: 11 aces, three kills, five digs.
Against Wadley:
—Kelsey Brown: two aces, four kills, three digs.
—Hanna Hubbard: four aces, two digs.
Ohatchee
The Indians won the Class 3A, Area 10 title at Ohatchee, beating Piedmont 25-8, 25-21, 25-16. The Indians will play Brindlee Mountain on Oct. 20 in Huntsville.
Top performers for Ohatchee (39-10):
—Jorda Crook: 21 kills, three blocks, one ace, five digs.
—Gracyn Snow: three kills, two aces, six digs.
—Hannah Fitch: two kills, eight assists, three digs.
—Rebecca Henderson: three kills, seven digs.
—Alanah Fitch: six kills, 17 assists, five aces, five digs.
—Ellie Carden: two aces, two digs.
Piedmont
The Bulldogs finished as runner up in Class 3A, Area 10, beating Weaver 25-16, 25-27, 25-23, 25-15 and falling to Ohatchee 9-25, 21-25, 16-25 at Ohatchee.
In regional play, Piedmont will play Susan Moore on Oct. 20 at 9 a.m.at Huntsville.
Top performers for Piedmont (17-12):
—Jaycee Glover: six kills, 50 assists, one ace, six digs, all-tournament.
—Ta’Leah Ridley: 26 kills, three aces, three blocks, all-tournament.
—Emma Grace Todd: 14 kills, four aces, two blocks, all-tournament.
—Jenna Calvert: five kills, three blocks.
—Cacey Brothers: four kills, one block, seven aces.
—Cayla Brothers: two digs.
—Carson Young: seven kills, three aces.
Alexandria
The Valley Cubs won the Class 5A, Area 12 title, beating Southside 25-19, 26-24, 22-25, 25-15. In regional play, Alexandria will play Madson Academy Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. at Huntsville.
Top performers for the Valley Cubs (40-12):
—Kailey Dickerson: 27 kills, four digs, one ace.
—Brie Troup: three kills, two digs, two blocks, two aces.
—Eryn Spradley: 11 kills.
—Christian Hess: one kill, 38 assists, four digs, three aces.
—Devan White: one kill, nine digs, three aces.
—Ava Johnson: 10 digs, one ace.
—Brenlee Sparks: one assist, nine digs, one ace.
Wellborn
The Panthers won the Class 3A, Area 8 tourney, beating Saks 25-7, 25-7, 25-6. Wellborn advances to regional and will play Excel on Oct. 20 and 10:15 a.m. in Montgomery.
Top performers on the night for Wellborn (25-13):
—Anna Odom: six kills, one block, one dig.
—Annalee Rinehard: eight digs, one assist.
—Calia Hayes: four kills, one dig.
—Chloe Screws: one kill, one assist.
—Delana Stephens: 11 digs, one ace.
—Gracie Lewis: 31 assists, two digs, one kill, one ace.
—Kevianna Crumb: 13 kills, two digs.
—Kyra Tirban: three aces, six digs.
—Samaura Thomas: two aces, eight kills, one assist, six digs.
Munford
The Lions won the 4A, Area 8 tournament, beating Handley 25-17, 25-12, 25-18. Top performers for Munford (29-14):
—Kyleigh Hurst: two aces, 19 assists.
—Anijah Gladden: six aces, four kills, one dig.
—Ashtyn Bishop: one ace, four digs.
—Ellie Jones: two aces, five kills.
—Blair Darby: seven kills, two blocks.
—Kaylyn Turner: one kill, one block, two blocks.
—Alys Mosley: two kills.
—Mylie Stephens: one kill.
—Bre Hailes: one kill.
—Lauryn Brewster: one ace.