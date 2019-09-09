Donoho swept two volleyball matches Monday, beating Oxford 25-19, 19-25, 15-13 and Spring Garden 25-21, 13-25, 15-9.
In the other tri-match tussel, Oxford beat Spring Garden 25-12, 25-20.
Donoho improved to 16-7. The Falcons' top performers against Spring Garden:
—Maggie Miller, 14 assists, five service aces, one kill, one dig.
—Mya Keel, four digs, one assist.
—Sarah Waggoner, five digs.
—Lily Grace Draper, four kills, two digs.
—Maggie Wakefield, seven kills.
—Mercy Mangum, five kills.
Donoho’s top performers against Oxford:
—Miller, nine assists, two service aces, four digs.
—Keel, seven digs, two service aces, three kills.
—Ayeisha Saddiqua, three digs, one service ace, one kill.
—Draper, three kills, one service ace, two digs.
—Mary Marshall Perry, two kills.
—Wakefield, six kills.
Donoho sweeps: The Falcons swept through the White Plains tournament on Saturday, beating Faith Christian 25-22, 25-22, Weaver 25-11, 25-15, Lincoln 25-16, 19-25, 15-11, Ranburne 25-12, 25-17 and Ohatchee 25-18, 20-25, 15-5.
Top performers for Donoho:
—Miller, 86 assists, four service aces, four digs
—Keel, 10 digs, six service aces, five kills
—Draper, 36 kills, five aces, four digs
—Perry, 23 kills, five service aces
—Mangum, 19 kills, five digs
—Wakefield, 32 kills