Prep volleyball: Donoho wins Smith Lake Invitational; PV splits

Lily Grace Draper and Maggie Wakefield combined for 101 kills to lead Donoho’s volleyball team to the Gold Bracket championship of the Smith Lake Invitational on Saturday.
Donoho beat Marion County 25-19, 35-21; Lindsey Lane 25-20, 25-20; Meek 25-14, 25-17; and Tuscaloosa County 25-15 and 25-15. The Falcons beat Addison 25-20, 25-23 in the semifinals and Curry 25-22, 25-20 in the finals.
Draper finished the day with 52 kills, 22 digs, two blocks and five service aces. Wakefield added 49 kills, 34 digs, 13 blocks and three aces.
Donoho’s other top performers on the day:
—Sam Wakefield, 134 assists, 42 digs, nine kills.
—Mary Marshall Perry, 14 kills, three digs, 11 blocks, two aces.
—Estella Connell, 20 kills, two digs, 11 blocks, one ace.
—Naira Rehman, 109 digs, 17 assists, seven aces.
—Yana Osovska, 11 kills, seven digs, three aces.
—Ayesha Siddiqua, 21 digs, 13 assists.
Pleasant Valley splits: The Raiders opened their season with a 3-0 loss to Spring Garden and 3-2 victory over Oxford.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Lily Henry, 16 kills, four aces, 29 digs, six blocks.
—Rylee Haynes, 15 kills, 34 assists, three aces, 18 digs,
—Allie Bryant, 13 kills, 22 assists, one ace, 30 digs,
—Maddie Schwabe, four kills, 29 digs.
—Madi Hay, 15 digs.
—Rebekah Gannaway, 20 digs.
—Tori Turner, seven blocks.