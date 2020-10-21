You have permission to edit this article.
Prep volleyball: Donoho wins regional to gain No. 1 North seed at state tournament

jax donoho volleyball

Donoho's Maggie Wakefield can only watch as teammate Maggie Miller attempts to hit the ball during the Donoho at Jacksonville AHSAA volleyball match. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

The Donoho Falcons will start their quest to repeat as Class 1A state champions in volleyball next week in Birmingham as the No. 1 seed from the North Regional tournament.

The Falcons defeated Lindsay Lane Christian 22-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 in the North Regional title match Wednesday evening in Huntsville.

Donoho head coach Jamie Clendenin said the Falcons turned the championship match in their favor when they won the third set 25-16 to earn a 2-1 lead.

"We played pretty good," Clendenin said. "I think they're going to be a team that we probably may see again if we can both take care of business. I think it will be a dogfight then. ... Once we won that second set by the margin we did, you could just see it in their faces. A lot of them were like, 'We're done.'"

A second meeting with Lindsay Lane would come in the Class 1A state championship match Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. in Birmingham's Bill Harris Arena.

In Wednesday morning's opener, Donoho breezed past Sumiton Christian 25-12, 25-15, 25-14.

In the Wednesday afternoon semifinal round, Donoho faced Meek. In the 2018 North Regional, the Tigers eliminated Donoho in the first round. Last year, the two teams met in the second round of the North Regional. Donoho won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-14 then lost the next two 25-23 and 25-21 before eventually eliminating Meek 15-9.

This year, Donoho took care of business with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-12 victory over Meek.

"The first one this time, I think the approach was better. Last year, we were up 2-0 against Meek and then they came back and got us twice. Then we beat them in the fifth. I think the difference was us understanding that, 'Hey, just because you won the first two doesn't mean that it's in the bag.'"

Donoho (30-14) will open the Class 1A state tournament on Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. against Millry, the No. 4 seed from the South Regional at the Birmingham Crossplex. The 1A semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Crossplex.

Regional scores, pairings

North Regional

Von Braun Center, Huntsville

Wednesday, October 21

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

Donoho (289-14) 3, Sumiton Christian (13-13) 0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-14)

Meek (24-11) 3, Holy Spirit Catholic (15-5) 0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-12)

Lindsay Lane Christian (35-9) 3, Belgreen (26-14) 0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-22)

Covenant Christian (30-2) 3, Cedar Bluff (16-15) 2 (23-25, 17-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-6)

Semifinals

Donoho (29-14) 3, Meek (24-13) 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-12)

Lindsay Lane Christian (36-9) 3, Covenant Christian (30-3) 0 (25-16, 25-7, 25-15)

1A Championship Finals

Donoho (30-14) 3, Lindsay Lane Christian (36-7) 1 (22-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-15)

1A Consolation Finals

Meek (25-13) 3, Covenant Christian (30-4) 0 (28-26, 27-25, 27-25)

CLASS 2A

Wednesday, October 21

Quarterfinals

Hatton 3, Lamar County 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-12)

Altamont 3, Sand Rock (29-11) 1 (26-28, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19)

Spring Garden 3, Pisgah (18-14) 1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23)

Addison (32-16) 3, Lexington (23-12) 0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-12)

Semifinals

Altamont 3, Hatton 1 (25-22, 25-16, 20-25, 25-20)

Addison (33-16) 3, Spring Garden 0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-17)

2A Championship Finals

Addison (34-16) 3, Altamont 0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-15)

2A Consolation Finals

Spring Garden 3, Hatton 2 (25-14, 25-23, 19-25, 19-25, 15-11)

CLASS 6A

Hazel Green 3, Shades Valley (14-11) 0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-14)

Mountain Brook (31-11) 3, Cullman (31-18) 1 (25-23, 25-13, 27-29, 25-18)

Hartselle (50-10) 3, Homewood (30-18) 0 (25-21, 28-26, 26-24)

Buckhorn 3, Springville (25-21) 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-15)

Semifinals

Hazel Green 3, Mountain Brook (31-12) 2 (25-19, 15-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-9)

Hartselle (51-10) 3, Buckhorn 0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-21)

5A Championship Finals

Hazel Green 3, Hartselle (51-11) 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-20)

5A Consolation Finals

Mountain Brook (32-12) 3, Buckhorn 0 (25-22, 33-31, 25-16)

CLASS 3A

Thursday, Oct. 22

Quarterfinals

Pleasant Valley (25-5) vs. Winfield (28-4), 10 a.m.

Fyffe (19-10) vs. Vinemont, 10 a.m.

Danville vs. Plainview, 10 a.m.

Lauderdale County (27-15) vs. Susan Moore (27-6), 10 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal Match 1 – Thursday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.

Semifinal Match 2 – Thursday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.

3A Championship Finals

Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

3A Consolation Finals

Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Alexandria (34-15) vs. Ardmore, 11:30 a.m.

West Point (45-15) vs. Madison Academy, 11:30 a.m.

Lawrence County (40-10) vs. Fairview (48-12), 11:30 a.m.

East Limestone vs. Boaz (52-13), 11:30 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal Match 1 – Thursday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.

Semifinal Match 2 – Thursday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.

5A Championship Finals

Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

5A Consolation Finals

Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Friday, Oct. 23

Quarterfinals

Curry (51-10) vs. Rogers (30-15), 10 a.m.

Haleyville (23-13) vs. Jacksonville (37-7), 10 a.m.

West Morgan (27-21) vs. Madison County (24-11), 10 a.m.

Deshler (31-7) vs. Westminster Christian (19-12), 10 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal Match 1 – Friday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m.

Semifinal Match 2 – Friday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m.

4A Championship Finals

Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

4A Consolation Finals

Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 7A

Friday, October 23

Spain Park (23-9) vs. Austin (17-27)

Sparkman (36-11) vs. Thompson (24-8)

Hoover (44-1) vs. Grissom (18-19)

Bob Jones (27-17) vs. Vestavia Hills (15-23)

Semifinals

Semifinal Match 1 – Friday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m.

Semifinal Match 2 – Friday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m.

7A Championship Finals

Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

7A Consolation Finals

Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

South Regional

Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery

CLASS 1A

Wednesday, October 21

Kinston (13-5) 3, Brantley 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-14)

Bayshore Christian (16-10) 3, Sweet Water (8-5) 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-5)

Millry 3, Fruitdale (15-11) 2 (24-26, 25-14, 23-25, 25-21, 18-16)

Pleasant Home (11-3) 3, University Charter School (7-4) 0 (25-9, 25-5, 25-6)

Semifinals

Bayshore Christian (17-10) 3, Kinston (13-6) 1 (25-14, 25-21, 23-25, 25-9)

Pleasant Home (12-3) 3, Millry 0 (25-22,25-11, 25-11)

1A Championship Finals

Bayshore Christian (18-10) 3, Pleasant Home (12-4) 0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-9)

1A Consolation Finals

Kinston (14-6) 3, Millry 0 (25-14, 25-11, 26-24)

CLASS 2A

Wednesday, October 21

G.W. Long (28-4) 3, Geneva County (20-6) 0 (25-12, 24-17, 25-10)

Orange Beach (11-16) 3, Leroy (14-12) 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-13)

Horseshoe Bend (32-4) 3, Isabella (25-5) 2 (11-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 15-13)

Ariton (23-8) 3, Ranburne 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-23)

Semifinals

G.W. Long (29-4) 3, Orange Beach (12-17) 0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-21)

Ariton (24-8) 3, Horseshoe Bend (32-5) 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-10)

2A Championship Finals

G.W. Long (30-4) 3, Ariton (24-9) 1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 25-15)

2A Consolation Finals

Orange Beach (13-17) 3, Horseshoe Bend (32-6) 1 (25-18, 17-25, 25-18, 25-22)

CLASS 6A

Wednesday, October 21

Spanish Fort (39-11) 3, Carver-Montgomery (21-10) 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-11)

St. Paul’s Episcopal (29-6) 3, Helena (14-10) 0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-15)

Northridge 3, Pelham 1 (25-12, 25-20, 25-27, 25-23)

John Carroll Catholic (21-19) 3, Wetumpka (21-14) 2 (25-18, 25-12, 22-25, 23-25, 15-13)

Semifinals

Spanish Fort (40-11) 3, St. Paul’s Episcopal (29-7) 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-22)

John Carroll Catholic (22-19) 3, Northridge 2 (25-18, 25-12, 22-25, 23-25, 15-13)

6A Championship Finals

Spanish Fort (41-11) 3, John Carroll Catholic (22-20) 1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-18)

6A Consolation Finals

St. Paul’s Episcopal (30-7) 3, Northridge 2 (25-18, 21-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-9)

CLASS 3A

Thursday, October 22

Quarterfinals

Houston Academy (24-16) vs. T.R. Miller (27-3)

Prattville Christian vs. St. Luke's Episcopal (34-6)

Cottage Hill Christian (15-9) vs. Trinity Presbyterian

Flomaton (14-9) vs. Thomasville (20-6)

Semifinals

Semifinal Match 1 – Thursday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.

Semifinal Match 2 – Thursday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.

3A Championship Finals

Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

3A Consolation Finals

Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Thursday, October 22

Providence Christian vs. UMS-Wright, 11:30 a.m.

Marbury vs. Bayside Academy (46-4), 11:30 a.m.

Elberta vs. Elmore County (18-14), 11:30 a.m.

Satsuma vs. Pike Road (11-15), 11:30 a.m.

Semifinals,

Semifinal Match 1 – Thursday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.

Semifinal Match 2 – Thursday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.

5A Championship Finals

Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Friday, October 23

Montgomery Academy (30-7) vs. Straughn (20-5), 10 a.m.

American Christian (8-6) vs. St. Michael Catholic (16-17), 10 a.m.

Cleburne County vs. Northside (6-5), 10 a.m.

Dora (22-17) vs. LAMP (19-9), 10: a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal Match 1 – Friday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m.

Semifinal Match 2 – Friday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m.

4A Championship Finals

Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

4A Consolation Finals

Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 7A

Friday, October 23

McGill-Toolen Catholic (37-8) vs. Enterprise (23-15), 11:30 a.m.

Auburn vs. Mary Montgomery (17-9), 11:30 a.m.

Baker (20-13) vs. Smiths Station, 11:30 a.m.

Prattville (23-7) vs. Fairhope (12-7), 11:30 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal Match 1 – Friday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m.

Semifinal Match 2 – Friday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m.

7A Championship Finals

Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

7A Consolation Finals

Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

