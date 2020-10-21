Prep volleyball: Donoho wins regional to gain No. 1 North seed at state tournament

The Donoho Falcons will start their quest to repeat as Class 1A state champions in volleyball next week in Birmingham as the No. 1 seed from the North Regional tournament.
The Falcons defeated Lindsay Lane Christian 22-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 in the North Regional title match Wednesday evening in Huntsville.
Donoho head coach Jamie Clendenin said the Falcons turned the championship match in their favor when they won the third set 25-16 to earn a 2-1 lead.
"We played pretty good," Clendenin said. "I think they're going to be a team that we probably may see again if we can both take care of business. I think it will be a dogfight then. ... Once we won that second set by the margin we did, you could just see it in their faces. A lot of them were like, 'We're done.'"
A second meeting with Lindsay Lane would come in the Class 1A state championship match Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. in Birmingham's Bill Harris Arena.
In Wednesday morning's opener, Donoho breezed past Sumiton Christian 25-12, 25-15, 25-14.
In the Wednesday afternoon semifinal round, Donoho faced Meek. In the 2018 North Regional, the Tigers eliminated Donoho in the first round. Last year, the two teams met in the second round of the North Regional. Donoho won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-14 then lost the next two 25-23 and 25-21 before eventually eliminating Meek 15-9.
This year, Donoho took care of business with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-12 victory over Meek.
"The first one this time, I think the approach was better. Last year, we were up 2-0 against Meek and then they came back and got us twice. Then we beat them in the fifth. I think the difference was us understanding that, 'Hey, just because you won the first two doesn't mean that it's in the bag.'"
Donoho (30-14) will open the Class 1A state tournament on Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. against Millry, the No. 4 seed from the South Regional at the Birmingham Crossplex. The 1A semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Crossplex.
Regional scores, pairings
North Regional
Von Braun Center, Huntsville
Wednesday, October 21
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals
Donoho (289-14) 3, Sumiton Christian (13-13) 0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-14)
Meek (24-11) 3, Holy Spirit Catholic (15-5) 0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-12)
Lindsay Lane Christian (35-9) 3, Belgreen (26-14) 0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-22)
Covenant Christian (30-2) 3, Cedar Bluff (16-15) 2 (23-25, 17-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-6)
Semifinals
Donoho (29-14) 3, Meek (24-13) 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-12)
Lindsay Lane Christian (36-9) 3, Covenant Christian (30-3) 0 (25-16, 25-7, 25-15)
1A Championship Finals
Donoho (30-14) 3, Lindsay Lane Christian (36-7) 1 (22-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-15)
1A Consolation Finals
Meek (25-13) 3, Covenant Christian (30-4) 0 (28-26, 27-25, 27-25)
CLASS 2A
Wednesday, October 21
Quarterfinals
Hatton 3, Lamar County 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-12)
Altamont 3, Sand Rock (29-11) 1 (26-28, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19)
Spring Garden 3, Pisgah (18-14) 1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23)
Addison (32-16) 3, Lexington (23-12) 0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-12)
Semifinals
Altamont 3, Hatton 1 (25-22, 25-16, 20-25, 25-20)
Addison (33-16) 3, Spring Garden 0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-17)
2A Championship Finals
Addison (34-16) 3, Altamont 0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-15)
2A Consolation Finals
Spring Garden 3, Hatton 2 (25-14, 25-23, 19-25, 19-25, 15-11)
CLASS 6A
Hazel Green 3, Shades Valley (14-11) 0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-14)
Mountain Brook (31-11) 3, Cullman (31-18) 1 (25-23, 25-13, 27-29, 25-18)
Hartselle (50-10) 3, Homewood (30-18) 0 (25-21, 28-26, 26-24)
Buckhorn 3, Springville (25-21) 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-15)
Semifinals
Hazel Green 3, Mountain Brook (31-12) 2 (25-19, 15-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-9)
Hartselle (51-10) 3, Buckhorn 0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-21)
5A Championship Finals
Hazel Green 3, Hartselle (51-11) 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-20)
5A Consolation Finals
Mountain Brook (32-12) 3, Buckhorn 0 (25-22, 33-31, 25-16)
CLASS 3A
Thursday, Oct. 22
Quarterfinals
Pleasant Valley (25-5) vs. Winfield (28-4), 10 a.m.
Fyffe (19-10) vs. Vinemont, 10 a.m.
Danville vs. Plainview, 10 a.m.
Lauderdale County (27-15) vs. Susan Moore (27-6), 10 a.m.
Semifinals
Semifinal Match 1 – Thursday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.
Semifinal Match 2 – Thursday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.
3A Championship Finals
Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.
3A Consolation Finals
Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Alexandria (34-15) vs. Ardmore, 11:30 a.m.
West Point (45-15) vs. Madison Academy, 11:30 a.m.
Lawrence County (40-10) vs. Fairview (48-12), 11:30 a.m.
East Limestone vs. Boaz (52-13), 11:30 a.m.
Semifinals
Semifinal Match 1 – Thursday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.
Semifinal Match 2 – Thursday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.
5A Championship Finals
Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.
5A Consolation Finals
Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Friday, Oct. 23
Quarterfinals
Curry (51-10) vs. Rogers (30-15), 10 a.m.
Haleyville (23-13) vs. Jacksonville (37-7), 10 a.m.
West Morgan (27-21) vs. Madison County (24-11), 10 a.m.
Deshler (31-7) vs. Westminster Christian (19-12), 10 a.m.
Semifinals
Semifinal Match 1 – Friday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m.
Semifinal Match 2 – Friday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m.
4A Championship Finals
Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.
4A Consolation Finals
Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 7A
Friday, October 23
Spain Park (23-9) vs. Austin (17-27)
Sparkman (36-11) vs. Thompson (24-8)
Hoover (44-1) vs. Grissom (18-19)
Bob Jones (27-17) vs. Vestavia Hills (15-23)
Semifinals
Semifinal Match 1 – Friday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m.
Semifinal Match 2 – Friday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m.
7A Championship Finals
Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.
7A Consolation Finals
Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.
South Regional
Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery
CLASS 1A
Wednesday, October 21
Kinston (13-5) 3, Brantley 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-14)
Bayshore Christian (16-10) 3, Sweet Water (8-5) 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-5)
Millry 3, Fruitdale (15-11) 2 (24-26, 25-14, 23-25, 25-21, 18-16)
Pleasant Home (11-3) 3, University Charter School (7-4) 0 (25-9, 25-5, 25-6)
Semifinals
Bayshore Christian (17-10) 3, Kinston (13-6) 1 (25-14, 25-21, 23-25, 25-9)
Pleasant Home (12-3) 3, Millry 0 (25-22,25-11, 25-11)
1A Championship Finals
Bayshore Christian (18-10) 3, Pleasant Home (12-4) 0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-9)
1A Consolation Finals
Kinston (14-6) 3, Millry 0 (25-14, 25-11, 26-24)
CLASS 2A
Wednesday, October 21
G.W. Long (28-4) 3, Geneva County (20-6) 0 (25-12, 24-17, 25-10)
Orange Beach (11-16) 3, Leroy (14-12) 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-13)
Horseshoe Bend (32-4) 3, Isabella (25-5) 2 (11-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 15-13)
Ariton (23-8) 3, Ranburne 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-23)
Semifinals
G.W. Long (29-4) 3, Orange Beach (12-17) 0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-21)
Ariton (24-8) 3, Horseshoe Bend (32-5) 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-10)
2A Championship Finals
G.W. Long (30-4) 3, Ariton (24-9) 1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 25-15)
2A Consolation Finals
Orange Beach (13-17) 3, Horseshoe Bend (32-6) 1 (25-18, 17-25, 25-18, 25-22)
CLASS 6A
Wednesday, October 21
Spanish Fort (39-11) 3, Carver-Montgomery (21-10) 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-11)
St. Paul’s Episcopal (29-6) 3, Helena (14-10) 0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-15)
Northridge 3, Pelham 1 (25-12, 25-20, 25-27, 25-23)
John Carroll Catholic (21-19) 3, Wetumpka (21-14) 2 (25-18, 25-12, 22-25, 23-25, 15-13)
Semifinals
Spanish Fort (40-11) 3, St. Paul’s Episcopal (29-7) 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-22)
John Carroll Catholic (22-19) 3, Northridge 2 (25-18, 25-12, 22-25, 23-25, 15-13)
6A Championship Finals
Spanish Fort (41-11) 3, John Carroll Catholic (22-20) 1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-18)
6A Consolation Finals
St. Paul’s Episcopal (30-7) 3, Northridge 2 (25-18, 21-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-9)
CLASS 3A
Thursday, October 22
Quarterfinals
Houston Academy (24-16) vs. T.R. Miller (27-3)
Prattville Christian vs. St. Luke's Episcopal (34-6)
Cottage Hill Christian (15-9) vs. Trinity Presbyterian
Flomaton (14-9) vs. Thomasville (20-6)
Semifinals
Semifinal Match 1 – Thursday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.
Semifinal Match 2 – Thursday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.
3A Championship Finals
Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.
3A Consolation Finals
Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Thursday, October 22
Providence Christian vs. UMS-Wright, 11:30 a.m.
Marbury vs. Bayside Academy (46-4), 11:30 a.m.
Elberta vs. Elmore County (18-14), 11:30 a.m.
Satsuma vs. Pike Road (11-15), 11:30 a.m.
Semifinals,
Semifinal Match 1 – Thursday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.
Semifinal Match 2 – Thursday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.
5A Championship Finals
Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Friday, October 23
Montgomery Academy (30-7) vs. Straughn (20-5), 10 a.m.
American Christian (8-6) vs. St. Michael Catholic (16-17), 10 a.m.
Cleburne County vs. Northside (6-5), 10 a.m.
Dora (22-17) vs. LAMP (19-9), 10: a.m.
Semifinals
Semifinal Match 1 – Friday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m.
Semifinal Match 2 – Friday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m.
4A Championship Finals
Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.
4A Consolation Finals
Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 7A
Friday, October 23
McGill-Toolen Catholic (37-8) vs. Enterprise (23-15), 11:30 a.m.
Auburn vs. Mary Montgomery (17-9), 11:30 a.m.
Baker (20-13) vs. Smiths Station, 11:30 a.m.
Prattville (23-7) vs. Fairhope (12-7), 11:30 a.m.
Semifinals
Semifinal Match 1 – Friday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m.
Semifinal Match 2 – Friday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m.
7A Championship Finals
Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.
7A Consolation Finals
Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.