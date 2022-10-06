Prep volleyball: Donoho, White Plains sweep

Donoho swept a volleyball trimatch with Jacksonville and Oxford on Thursday, beating the Golden Eagles 25-12, 25-14 and Yellow Jackets 25-14, 21-25, 18-16 at home.
Top performers for the Falcons (33-12):
—Lily Grace Draper: 13 kills, two assists, three aces, 23 digs.
—Ansley Simmons: six kills, six digs.
—Estella Connell: seven kills, two digs, two blocks.
—Ryals Jones: five kills, four blocks.
—Mary Marshall Perry: four kills, two aces, one assist, seven digs, three blocks.
—Samantha Wakefield: four kills, 26 assists, 13 digs.
—Sarah Waggoner: one assist, 15 digs.
The Yellow Jackets fell at Donoho, 14-25, 25-21, 16-18 and beat Jacksonville 25-20, 25-23. Top performers for Oxford (21-18):
—Payton Brooks: 14 digs, 52 assists.
—Ashlyn Burns: nine digs.
—Abbie Mitchell: 21 kills.
—Kaelyn Crossley: 10 digs.
—Sadie Grace Morrison: one kill, two blocks.
—Daelyn Bozeman: 12 kills.
—Mileah Prince: nine kills, two blocks.
—Jaslyn Montgomery: 14 kills, four blocks.
The Wildcats swept Ranburne 25-19, 25-21 and Wellborn 20-25, 25-15, 17-15. Top performers for White Plains:
—Leighton Arnold: 10 kills four blocks, nine digs.
—Cooper Martin: four aces, six kills, 15 digs.
—Bella Higgins: 16 kills, four blocks, eight digs.
—Taylor Hodge: four aces, 13 kills, five blocks.
—Macy Scism: six aces, 10 kills, 10 digs.
—Braeton Moran: five aces, 35 assists, six digs.
The Raiders fell 25-23, 21-25, 21-25, 14-25 to Sand Rock. Top performers for Pleasant Valley (25-11):
—Lily Henry: 13 kills, 17 digs, three blocks.
—Ella Parris: four kills, nine digs, three blocks.
—Allie Bryant: eight kills, one assists, one ace, 17 digs, one block.
—Maddie Schwabe: 25 assists, one ace, six digs, one block.
—Madison Schwabe: four kills, one ace, 12 digs, one block.