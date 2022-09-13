Prep volleyball: Donoho victorious in area play

Donoho avenged a loss to Pleasant Valley in this past weekend’s Fort Payne Invitational by beating the Raiders in Class 2A, Area 10 play Tuesday, 25-15, 25-23, 26-24.
“A standout game and leadership from all of the seniors, including Lily Grace Draper, Mary Marshall Perry, Sarah Waggoner, Ansley Simmons and Hannah Sprayberry,” Donoho coach Anna Taylor said. “Blair Kitchen also filled in for an injured player, and she did a great job playing out of position.”
Top performers for Donoho (18-6):
—Draper: 14 kills, six digs.
—Simmons: two kills, one dig, one block.
—Estella Connell: two kills, one block.
—Ryals Jones: five blocks.
—Perry: 12 kills, one dig, one block.
—Samantha Wakefield: two kills, 30 assists, two aces, 10 digs.
—Waggoner: one assist, 15 digs.
The Golden Eagles won at Piedmont Tuesday, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15. Top performers for Jacksonville:
—Abby Wilzcek: three aces, one kill, 24 assists, two digs.
—Caitlin Clark: two aces, nine kills, eight digs.
—Camryn Stone: five aces, 12 kills, four blocks, two digs.
—Mya Swain: nine kills, eight blocks, one assist.
—Karli Barnwell: one ace, one assist, 12 digs.
—Keeli Leach: one ace, one kill, six digs.
—Jehenna Engram: five digs.
Oxford split a trimatch Tuesday, beating Springville 25-10, 25-16 and losing to Alexandria 25-22, 26-24.
Top performers for Oxford (10-12):
—JaMea Gaston: nine digs.
—Payton Brooks: five digs, one kill, 36 assists.
—Ashlyn Burns: three digs, two aces.
—Abbie Mitchell: 13 kills.
—Kaelyn Crossley: seven digs.
—Sadie Grace Morrison: two kills, four blocks.
—Daelyn Bozeman: four digs, 10 kills.
—Jaslyn Montgomery: seven kills, three blocks.