 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep volleyball: Donoho victorious in area play

High school volleyball teaser
Tucker Webb/Consolidated Publishing

Donoho avenged a loss to Pleasant Valley in this past weekend’s Fort Payne Invitational by beating the Raiders in Class 2A, Area 10 play Tuesday, 25-15, 25-23, 26-24.

“A standout game and leadership from all of the seniors, including Lily Grace Draper, Mary Marshall Perry, Sarah Waggoner, Ansley Simmons and Hannah Sprayberry,” Donoho coach Anna Taylor said. “Blair Kitchen also filled in for an injured player, and she did a great job playing out of position.”