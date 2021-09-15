Prep volleyball: Donoho top seed for Calhoun County Tournament

Donoho will hold the No. 1 seed for the Calhoun County volleyball tournament, by Wednesday's vote of county coaches.
The tournament runs Oct. 2-4 at Weaver and Alexandria, with the championship match set for Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The full list of seeds is as follows: 1. Donoho, 2. Alexandria, 3. Jacksonville, 4. Pleasant Valley, 5. Piedmont, 6. Wellborn, 7. Ohatchee, 8. Oxford, 9. Weaver, 10. White Plains, 11. Faith Christian, 12. Saks, 13. Jacksonville Christian, 14. Anniston.
Anniston will forfeit its game, meaning No. 11 White Plains will advance to the second round.
Donoho is 24-3 overall with an 8-0 record against county teams, including No. 2 seed Alexandria.
