Prep volleyball: Donoho takes Area 10 title; PV runner up

Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Donoho swept through the Class 2A, Area 10 tournament at home Thursday, beating Ranburne 25-8, 25-8, 25-18 and Pleasant Valley 25-17, 25-21, 25-14 to win the title.

The Falcons will play West End-Walnut Grove in the North Regional on Oct. 20 at 11:30 a.m. in Huntsville.