Prep volleyball: Donoho takes Area 10 title; PV runner up

Donoho swept through the Class 2A, Area 10 tournament at home Thursday, beating Ranburne 25-8, 25-8, 25-18 and Pleasant Valley 25-17, 25-21, 25-14 to win the title.
The Falcons will play West End-Walnut Grove in the North Regional on Oct. 20 at 11:30 a.m. in Huntsville.
Top performers for Donoho (37-13):
—Lily Grace Draper: 22 kills, five aces, 34 digs, tourney MVP.
—Mary Marshall Perry: 15 kills, eight aces, 10 digs, all-tourney team.
—Samantha Wakefield: five kills, 62 assists, six aces, 16 digs, one block, all-tourney team.
—Estella Connell: 17 kills, three blocks, all-tourney team.
—Ansley Simmons: 12 kills, 11 digs.
—Ryals Jones: four kills, two blocks.
—Sarah Waggoner: two assists, one ace, 23 digs.
—Hannah Sprayberry: four aces, 11 digs.
—Blair Kitchen: eight aces, three digs.
The Raiders finished as 2A, Area 10 runner up, beating Woodland 3-0 and falling to Donoho 0-3.
Pleasant Valley will play Sand Rock in the North Regional on Oct. 20 at 11:30 a.m. in Huntsville.
Top performers for Pleasant Valley (30-14):
—Lily Henry: 16 kills, one ace, 30 digs, five blocks, all-tourney team
—Allie Bryant: 24 kills, six assists, 27 digs, six aces, all-tourney team
—Maddie Schwabe: three kills, 51 assists, one ace, 15 digs, three blocks, all-tourney team.
—Ella Parris: six kills, 11 digs, one block.
—Madison Schwabe: 13 kills, one ace, 15 digs, one block.