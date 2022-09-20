 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep volleyball: Donoho sweeps trimatch at Alexandria

High school volleyball teaser
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

ALEXANDRIA — Less than a week after the Calhoun County tournament seeding meeting and two weeks before the county final, Donoho added intrigue Monday.

The Falcons, the 2021 county runner-up and No. 2 seed in this year’s tournament, beat reigning champion Alexandria and Gadsden City in a trimatch Monday.