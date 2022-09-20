Prep volleyball: Donoho sweeps trimatch at Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Less than a week after the Calhoun County tournament seeding meeting and two weeks before the county final, Donoho added intrigue Monday.
The Falcons, the 2021 county runner-up and No. 2 seed in this year’s tournament, beat reigning champion Alexandria and Gadsden City in a trimatch Monday.
Donoho beat Gadsden City 25-5, 25-12 then beat Alexandria 16-25, 25-17, 18-16.
Top performers on the night for Donoho (25-7):
—Lily Grace Draper: 16 kills, 12 digs, two aces, one block.
—Estella Connell: six kills, two blocks.
—Ryals Jones: five kills, three blocks.
—Mary Marshall Perry: seven kills, three aces, one dig, two blocks.
—Samantha Wakefield: four kills, 36 assists, two aces, six digs, two blocks.
—Hannah Sprayberry: three aces, eight digs
—Ansley Simmons: three kills, three digs against Alexandria.
—Sarah Waggoner: 15 digs against Alexandria.
—Kate Williamon: five digs against Alexandria.
The Yellow Jackets lost to Pell City 25-11, 25-27, 3-15 and beat Ohatchee 23-25, 26-24, 15-10. Top performers on the night for Oxford (15-15):
—Payton Brooks: 15 digs, 32 assists.
—Abbie Mitchell: four digs, 17, one block.
—Kaelyn Crossley: 12 digs, three aces.
—Sadie Grace Morrison: two kills, two blocks.
—Daelyn Bozeman: two digs, 10 kills.
—Mileah Prince: seven kills, two blocks.
—Jaslyn Montgomery: two digs, 10 kills.
Still missing injured starters Blair Darby and Mylie Stephens, Munford got Ellie Jones back from illness Monday and beat Weaver after losing to the Bearcats in the Wellborn Invitational this past weekend, 25-10, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19.
Top performers for Munford:
—Kyleigh Hurst: two aces, 23 assist, two kills, three digs.
—Anijah Gladden: four aces, six kills, eight digs, one block.
—Ashtyn Bishop: one ace, two assists, 13 digs.
—Ellie Jones: one ace, 15 kills, one dig.
—Kaylyn Turner: 10 kills, two blocks.
—Taite Brasher: two aces, one dig.
—Alys Mosley: two aces, two kills, four digs.
—Teriaunna Davis: one kill.
—Aubrey Latham: three digs.