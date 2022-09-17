Prep volleyball: Donoho sweeps through own tournament

Donoho’s volleyball team won the gold bracket of the Donoho Classic on Saturday.
The Falcons beat Faith Christian 25-12, 25-9, Westminster-Oak Mountain 25-8, 25-12 and Ashville 25-13, 25-4 in pool play then beat Cleburne County 25-17, 25-8 in the semifinals and Spring Garden 25-15, 25-23 in the finals.
Cherokee County beat Faith in the silver bracket finals.
Top performers on the day for Donoho (23-7):
—Lily Grace Draper: 34 kills, two assists, 13 aces, 20 digs, one block.
—Ansley Simmons: 14 kills, four digs, one block.
—Estella Connell: 15 kills, two digs, three blocks.
—Ryals Jones: 18 kills, two digs, 12 bocks.
—Mary Marshall Perry: 22 kills, eight aces, four digs, one block.
—Samantha Wakefield: 15 kills, 89 assists, eight aces, 16 digs, two blocks.
—Sarah Waggoner: three assists, two aces, 31 digs.
The Raiders played in the Hewitt-Trussville Husky Challenge on Saturday, sweeping Mortimer Jordan, Gadsden City and Oxford in pool play but falling to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in the gold-bracket semifinals.
Top performers on the day for Pleasant Valley (19-7):
—Lily Henry: 49 kills, three aces, 25 digs, two blocks.
—Ella Parris: 17 kills, four aces, 28 digs, two blocks.
—Allie Bryant: 45 kills, 40 assists, 38 digs.
—Maddie Schwabe: 23 kills, 81 assists, 10 aces, 21 digs, one block.
—Madison Schwabe: 15 kills, one assist, three aces, 27 digs, two blocks.
Also playing in the Husky Challenge, Oxford beat Gadsden City 25-14, 25-16 and Mortimer Jordan 25-15, 15-14 and lost to Pleasant Valley 24-26, 17-25 in pool play.
The Yellow Jackets beat Helena 25-17, 25-17 in the gold bracket semifinals and lost to Hillcrest 18-25, 25-20, 8-15 in the finals.
Top performers on the day for Oxford (14-14):
—Payton Brooks: 35 digs, 110 assists, two aces.
—Ashlyn Burns: 19 digs, two aces.
—Abbie Mitchell: 15 digs, 41 kills, 11 blocks.
—Kaelyn Crossley: 24 digs.
—Arilyn Pool: 20 digs, two aces.
—Sadie Grace Morrison: 15 kills, 12 blocks.
—Daelyn Bozeman: four digs, 24 kills.
—Mileah Prince: 20 kills, four blocks.
—Jaslyn Montgomery: six digs, 33 kills, 10 blocks.
The Bulldogs finished as runner-up in the Wellborn Invitational, beating Woodland 25-22, 25-18, Glencoe 25-15, 25-21 and losing to Wellborn 25-20, 13-25, 13-15 in pool play.
In bracket play, Piedmont beat White Plains 26-24, 25-23 in the semifinals and lost to Ohatchee 12-25, 14-25 in the finals.
Piedmont’s top performers on the day:
—Jaycee Glover: seven kills, 69 Assists, two aces, two digs.
—Ta’Leaha Ridley: 52 Kills, one assists, two aces, one block.
—Armoni Perry: 16 kills, three aces.
—Cacey Brothers: nine kills, four assists, five aces.
—Jenna Calvert: five kills, five aces, two blocks.
—Emma Grace Todd: six kills, one assist, one ace, three blocks.