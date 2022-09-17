 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Donoho sweeps through own tournament

High school volleyball teaser
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Donoho’s volleyball team won the gold bracket of the Donoho Classic on Saturday.

The Falcons beat Faith Christian 25-12, 25-9, Westminster-Oak Mountain 25-8, 25-12 and Ashville 25-13, 25-4 in pool play then beat Cleburne County 25-17, 25-8 in the semifinals and Spring Garden 25-15, 25-23 in the finals.