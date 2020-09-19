Prep volleyball: Donoho sweeps through Classic

Donoho’s volleyball team swept through the Donoho Classic on Saturday, winning five matches en route to the title.
The No. 3 seed in the coming Calhoun County tournament, the defending 1A champion, Donoho (17-8), beat White Plains 25-10, 25-12, Decatur Heritage 25-10, 25-20 and Meek 25-12, 25-18 ahead the semifinals.
The Falcons beat Decatur Heritage 25-16, 20-25, 15-12 in the semifinals and White Plains 25-13, 25-10 in the finals.
In other matches of note, White Plains split with Meek, falling 26-24, 22-25, 13-15 but winning 25-16, 25-11 in the semifinals.
Donoho’s top performers:
—Sam Wakefield, 30 digs, six assists
—Sarah Waggoner, 27 digs
—Naira Rehman, 22 digs, one assist, four aces
—Ayesha Siddiqua, 12 digs, four assists, eight aces
—Maggie Miller, 11 digs, 46 assists, five aces
—Lily Grace Draper, four digs, 27 kills, 10 aces
—Maggie Wakefield, 25 kills, four blocks
—Mercy Mangum, eight digs, 12 kills, one assist, two aces
—Mary Marshall Perry, seven kills, four blocks