Prep volleyball: Donoho sweeps, Alexandria splits in tri-match

OXFORD — Donoho, the top seed for the looming Calhoun County volleyball tournament, swept a tri-match with No. 2 seed Alexandria and Oxford on Monday.
The Falcons beat Alexandria 25-23, 25-18 and No. 8 Oxford 25-20, 25-11.
Alexandria (24-8) beat Oxford 25-18, 25-23.
The county tournament starts Saturday at Weaver High School, Alexandria High School and Alexandria Middle School and concludes Monday at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Donoho’s top performers Monday:
—Lily Grace Draper, 22 digs, 15 kills, one assist.
—Maggie Wakefield, 12 digs, 13 kills, two blocks.
—Mercy Mangum, 10 digs, six kills, two assists, one ace.
—Mary Marshall Perry, eight digs, eight kills.
—Estella Connell, five digs, six kills, two blocks.
—Sam Wakefield, 28 assists, 11 digs.
—Naira Rehman, nine digs, three assists, one ace.
—Ayesha Siddiqua, four digs, eight assists, two aces.
Alexandria’s top performers:
—Kailey Dickerson, two kill, six digs, one ace.
—Kandyn Blankenship, nine kills, 11 digs.
—Blakeley Mobbs, four kills, four digs, five aces.
—Lexi Weber, 15 kills, three digs, two blocks.
—Crossley Sparks, two kills, 34 assists, 11 digs.
—Devan White, one assist, 12 digs, two aces.
—Brie Troup, eight kills, two digs.
Saks splits: Saks split a tri-match at White Plains, falling 25-6, 25-11 to Spring Garden and beating White Plains 12-25, 25-21, 15-4.
Saks’ top performers:
—Tamaryn Pierce: 15 Kills, two aces, six blocks, seven digs.
—Kayleigh Thomas: one Kill, five aces, one block.
—Stormy Nolen: 15 assists.
Munford beats Talladega: Munford beat Talladega 25-9, 25-13, 25-13. Munford’s top performers:
—Kaylyn Turner: four kills.
—Ellie Rose Jones: one ace, five kills, two digs.
—Laken Morgan: two digs.
—Kyleigh Hurst: three aces, 12 assists, one kill, three digs.
—Kirsten Rogers: one ace, three digs.
—Mekiah Mosley: two aces, five digs.
—Layla Tyus: two kills, three blocks.
—Anijah Gladden: four aces, five kills, one dig.
2021 Calhoun County volleyball tournament
Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 2
(At Weaver High School)
Oxford vs. Weaver, 8 a.m.
Ohatchee vs. White Plains, 10 a.m.
Alexandria vs. Ohatchee/White Plains, noon
Semifinal, 2 p.m.
(At Alexandria High School)
Saks vs. Jacksonville Christian, 8 a.m
Piedmont vs. Saks-JCA winner, 10 a.m.
Faith Christian vs. Wellborn, 10 a.m.
Donoho vs. Oxford/Weaver, noon
Jacksonville vs. Faith /Wellborn, noon
Semifinal, 2 p.m.
(At Alexandria Middle School)
Pleasant Valley vs. Piedmont/Saks/JCA, noon
Monday, Oct. 4
(At Pete Mathews Coliseum)
Championship, 7 p.m.