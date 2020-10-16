Prep volleyball: Donoho, Spring Garden, Ranburne win sub-regional matches

Donoho roared past Shoals Christian in a sub-regional match Friday 25-16, 25-6, 25-12
Donoho's top performers:
—Lily Grace Draper, 12 digs, 11 kills, five aces
—Mary Marshall Perry, two digs, 12 kills, six aces
—Mercy Mangum, eight digs, five kills
—Estella Connell, one dig, four kills, one ace
—Maggie Wakefield, two digs, two Kills
—Yana Osovska, one kill
—Maggie Miller, 32 assists, nine digs, one kill
—Ayesha Siddiqua, four digs, one assist, two aces
—Sam Wakefield, four digs, one assist
—Naira Rehman, two digs, two aces
—Sarah Waggoner, two digs
Spring Garden 3, Tanner 0: Spring Garden stumbled at home in its Class 2A, Area 12 championship game, losing to Sand Rock, and had to travel to Tanner on Thursday for a sub-regional match. The Panthers had no trouble with the Rattlers and won 25-16, 25-15, 25-8. Spring Garden (35-8) will play in Huntsville on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the North Regional tournament against Pisgah.
Spring Garden's top performers:
—Haleigh Molock, seven kills
—Abbey Steward, 12 assists
Ranburne 3, Houston County 0: At Ranburne on Thursday, Class 2A, Area 8 champion Ranburne made quick work of Area 2 runner-up Houston County. The Bulldogs won 25-19, 25-12, 25-15 and will face Area 3 runner-up Ariton in the South Regional in Montgomery on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. As a team, the Bulldogs served 12 aces.
Ranburne's top performers:
—Mckenzye Ivey, 16 kills, two blocks, four digs
—Julianna Merrill, five kills, two aces, 20 digs
—Blair Forsyth, five kills, two blocks
—Auburn Rollins, four kills, four aces, seven digs
—Emilee Lambert, four aces, five digs
—Bella Robinson, two aces, 14 digs
—Destiny Hill, 19 digs
—Crimson Rollins, three blocks, 12 digs