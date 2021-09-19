Prep volleyball: Donoho rolls to title in own tourney; Munford goes 3-1

Lily Grace Draper spiked a team-high 47 kills, and Donoho went 6-0 Saturday to win its invitational tournament.
The Falcons beat Spring Garden for the second time on the day, 25-27, 25-14, 15-10, in the final.
To get to the final, Donoho beat Holy Spirit 25-14, 25–9; Spring Garden 25-16, 25-22; and Westminster-Oak Mountain 25-9, 25-21 in pool play then beat Faith Christian 25-4, 25-9 in the quarterfinals and Westminster 25–20, 25-17 in the semifinals.
The Falcons had several big producers on the day:
Draper: 47 kills, 28 digs, two blocks, six aces.
—Maggie Wakefield: 34 digs, 33 kills, four blocks, two assists, two aces.
—Mercy Mangum: 11 digs, 27 kills, four blocks, three aces, three assists.
—Mary Marshall Perry: 1 dig, 20 kills, nine blocks, two aces.
—Estella Connell: six digs, 19 kills, six blocks.
—Sam Wakefield: 46 digs, 113 assists, 12 aces, five kills.
—Naira Rehman: 58 digs, 11 kills, two aces.
—Ayesha Siddiqua: nine digs, 13 assists, 10 aces.
—Hannah Sprayberry, 14 digs, 10 aces.
Munford goes 3-1: Also in Donoho’s tourney, Munford beat Faith 25-13, 26-28, 16-14; Cedar Bluff 25-14, 25-12 and White Plains 25-15, 25-23 before falling to Westminster: 20-25, 22-25.
Munford’s top performers:
—Kaylyn Turner: 22 kills, one assist, two digs, nine blocks.
—Ellie Rose Jones: five aces, 17 kills, 14 digs, one block.
—Kelsey Goodson: two aces, four kills, 19 digs.
—Kyleigh Hurst: six aces, 31 assists, three kills, 21 digs.
—Kirsten Rogers: one ace, one assist, 23 digs.
—Mekiah Mosley: two aces, one assist, 28 digs.
—Layla Tyus: two kills, three blocks.
—Anijah Gladden: four aces, three assists, 13 kills.
—Kambrya Meadows: four kills, one block, 21 digs.