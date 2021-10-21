Prep volleyball: Donoho punches ticket to state tournament

Donoho easily advanced to today’s second day of play in the AHSAA Class 1A North Super Regional volleyball tournament in Huntsville on Thursday. The Falcons opened by making quick work of Belgreen 25-10, 25-11, 25-7 in an 11:30 a.m. match. They returned to the court at the Von Braun Center at 3:30 p.m. and disposed of South Lamar 25-16, 25-9, 25-9. Thursday’s two wins guaranteed Donoho a place in next week’s state tournament in Birmingham.
“I thought it was a great all-around day. If you look at our kills and how they were distributed, it says a lot about the team,” Donoho coach Jamie Clendenin wrote in a text message to The Anniston Star after watching his team improve to 47-9. “It shows how consistent we were passing and how the setter kept the ball moving to different options, which keeps the other team on their feet. Our entire team had great energy and you could tell a difference in their play as opposed to some of the more recent matches we’ve played.”
As Clendenin noted, five Donoho players recorded double digits in kills over the two matches. Junior outside hitter Lily Grace Draper led with 22. Senior Maggie Wakefield finished with 18 kills. Senior Mercy Mangum and sophomore Stella Connell each downed 11 kills. Junior Mary Marshall Perry ended with 10 kills. Freshman setter Sam Wakefield was credited with 64 assists.
The Falcons also scored consistently with service aces. Sam Wakefield served six aces to set the tone. Maggie Wakefield had five aces, Perry four, Draper four, Naira Rehman two and Mangum one.
On defense, Connell had a team-best four blocks. Draper made two blocks and added 17 digs. Sam Wakefield led in digs with 24. Maggie Wakefield made 15 digs, Rehman nine, Yana Osovska six, Mangum five, Perry four and Connell three.
Donoho meets Lindsay Lane Christian of Athens today at 10 a.m. in the 1A semifinal round. The other 1A semifinal pits Ragland against Marion County. The semifinal round winners play for first and second from the North Super Regional in the state tournament bracket and the semifinal losers play a consolation match for third and fourth. Those matches are scheduled for 1 p.m.
“I think moving forward if we can play consistent and confident, it will help tremendously,” Clendenin concluded.