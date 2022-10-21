 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Donoho, Ohatchee region champs

Ohatchee wins regional volleyball

Ohatchee's volleyball team poses with its trophy after winning the Class 3A North Regional on Friday in Huntsville.

 Submitted photo

Donoho and Ohatchee are regional volleyball champions. Pleasant Valley is a runner up.

All will play in next week’s state tournament, along with Oxford and Spring Garden.

Donoho wins volleyball regional

Donoho's volleyball team poses with its trophy after winning the Class 2A North Regional on Friday.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.