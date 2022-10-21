Prep volleyball: Donoho, Ohatchee region champs

Donoho and Ohatchee are regional volleyball champions. Pleasant Valley is a runner up.
All will play in next week’s state tournament, along with Oxford and Spring Garden.
Donoho, the reigning Class 1A state champion who moved up to 2A in volleyball through the AHSAA’s competitive balance rule for private schools, won the 2A North Regional in Huntsville on Friday, beating Fyffe 25-16, 25-12, 25-13 in the regional semifinals then beating area rival Pleasant Valley 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 in the final.
Ohatchee won the 3A North Regional, beating Geraldine 25-21, 25-16, 25-22 in the semifinals then Plainview 19-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13.
The top four teams from each regional advance to state. Oxford and Spring Garden advanced Wednesday. Donoho, Pleasant Valley and Ohatchee clinched their state berths Thursday.
Ohatchee will make its first state-tourney appearance in 13 years and will open state play against Opp on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Birmingham CrossPlex.
Oxford will play Spanish Fort on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Donoho will face Washington County on Tuesday at noon, and Pleasant Valley will play Tuscaloosa Academy at the same time.
Spring Garden will play Pleasant Home on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
Top performers on the day for reporting area teams:
Ohatchee
—Jorda Crook: 65 kills, 26 digs, one assist, four blocks.
—Gracyn Snow: 24 digs, two assists.
—Hannah Fitch: one kill, 21 digs, 35 assists, one block.
—Rebecca Henderson: four kills, 31 digs, one assist.
—Alanah Fitch: 12 kills, 23 digs, 24 assists.
—Brett Finn: three kills, two digs, two blocks.
—Ellie Carden: 14 digs.
Donoho
—Lily Grace Draper: 33 kills, two assists, two aces, 37 digs, one block.
—Ansley Simmons: six kills, 13 digs.
—Estella Connell: 15 kills, two assists, one dig, four blocks.
—Ryans Jones: four kills, one block.
—Mary Marshall Perry: 12 kills, two aces, seven digs, five blocks.
—Samantha Wakefield: one kill, 60 assists, two aces, 23 digs, one block.
—Sarah Waggoner: two assists, three aces, 31 digs.
—Hannah Sprayberry: three aces, 15 digs.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.