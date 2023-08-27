 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Donoho finishes 4-1 in Smith Lake Invitational

Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Playing in the Smith Lake Invitational at Curry High School on Saturday, the Donoho Falcons won their first four matches before falling to Addison 25-17, 25-11 in the championship bracket.

Donoho won each of its three pool-play matches to advance to the Gold bracket. The Falcons downed Marion County 25-17, 25-19, beat Hamilton 25-23, 20-25, 15-10 and defeated Sumiton Christian 25-23, 25-15 in pool play.

