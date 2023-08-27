Prep volleyball: Donoho finishes 4-1 in Smith Lake Invitational

Playing in the Smith Lake Invitational at Curry High School on Saturday, the Donoho Falcons won their first four matches before falling to Addison 25-17, 25-11 in the championship bracket.
Donoho won each of its three pool-play matches to advance to the Gold bracket. The Falcons downed Marion County 25-17, 25-19, beat Hamilton 25-23, 20-25, 15-10 and defeated Sumiton Christian 25-23, 25-15 in pool play.
In the quarterfinal round of bracket action, Donoho bested Hamilton 25-22, 25-13 for its second win of the day over the Aggies.
“I was very eager to see us play with a full roster,” Donoho head coach Anna Taylor said in an email. “We had a lot of players step up today, but it really helped us see how and where we need to focus as we transition into regular season play and county competition this week.”
Donoho will play Saks at home Tuesday for the first home match of the season.
For the tournament, senior Estella Connell’s 34 kills led the Falcons. Sam Wakefield finished with 24 kills. Ryals Jones (15), Kate Williamon (13) and setter Callee Taylor (10) all reached double figures in kills in addition to Connell and Wakefield.
Taylor recorded 86 assists. Her nine service aces also led the Falcons. Wakefield had eight aces. Williamon and Caroline Padgett each served seven aces. Connell and Anna Kate Whitson each had four aces.
Jones led in blocks with four. Connell and Alana Maldonado each made three blocks and Wakefield had one. Wakefield’s 31 digs paced Donoho. Padgett added 15 digs and Williamon had 11 digs. Ava Michaels made nine digs, Taylor seven, Jones three and Connell two.
Michaels also contributed four kills, Maldonado two, Whitson two and Padgett one.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.