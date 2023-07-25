Prep volleyball: Donoho faces different challenge this season

SOUTHSIDE — In the 2022 volleyball season, Anna Taylor’s first as Donoho volleyball head coach, her challenge was to take a team built successfully by another coach and make it her own. Taylor passed that test with flying colors, directing a senior-laden Donoho team to the Class 2A state championship.
This season’s challenge may be even greater. Middle hitter Estella Connell is the Falcons’ lone senior. Junior Samantha Wakefield, last season’s setter, is becoming an outside hitter. She will be one of three players who play both front row and back row.
Sophomores Kate Williamon and Callee Taylor are the remaining two all-around players. Williamon played at back row and right side only last year. Taylor is taking over at setter. Beyond those four is a blend of inexperience and youthful inexperience.
The Falcons didn’t beat anyone they weren’t supposed to beat at a summer playdate at Southside on Monday, but they held their ground and defeated the teams they were supposed to beat.
Coach Taylor, always upbeat, found positives in her team’s play.
“I liked how well some of the players from last year that are going to have to play different roles, some of them really stepped into those roles, so that was definitely something positive that I saw today,” Taylor said.
Taylor also praised Williamon’s leadership on both the front and back rows and the hard work her setter Taylor put into directing the offense.
The Falcons travel to Guntersville on Wednesday for another play date at the Supreme Courts facility there.
“We have to become more consistent defensively and with passing,” the coach said. “That’s where we are significantly short compared to last year. We’ve got big shoes to fill and we’ve got to find people who can fill those roles and do it consistently. … We know we’ve got plenty of work to do.”
