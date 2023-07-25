 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Donoho faces different challenge this season

Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

SOUTHSIDE — In the 2022 volleyball season, Anna Taylor’s first as Donoho volleyball head coach, her challenge was to take a team built successfully by another coach and make it her own. Taylor passed that test with flying colors, directing a senior-laden Donoho team to the Class 2A state championship.

This season’s challenge may be even greater. Middle hitter Estella Connell is the Falcons’ lone senior. Junior Samantha Wakefield, last season’s setter, is becoming an outside hitter. She will be one of three players who play both front row and back row.

