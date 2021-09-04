Prep volleyball: Donoho champs at Albertville tourney

ALBERTVILLE — Maggie Wakefield amassed 41 kills and 42 digs on the day, and sister Sam Wakefield turned in 95 assists with 37 digs as Donoho went 4-0 to prevail in Albertville High School's tournament Saturday.
The Falcons (17-2) beat Fyffe 25-16, 22-25, 15-10; Jacksonville 25-22, 25-14; Hartselle 24-26, 25-14, 15-7; and Albertville 25-20, 25-15.
Maggie Wakefield also had four blocks and six services aces. Sam Wakefield added three aces and four kills.
Donoho's other top performers:
—Lily Grace Draper, 42 digs, 31 kills, one assist.
—Mercy Mangum, 18 digs, 22 kills, one block, two aces.
—Mary Marshall Perry, four digs, 11 kills, three blocks, one assist.
—Naira Rehman, 44 digs, five assists, two aces.
—Ayesha Siddiqua, 21 digs, three assists.