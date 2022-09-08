 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Donoho, Alexandria victorious

High school volleyball teaser
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Donoho’s volleyball team opened Class 2A, Area ? play by beating Woodland 25-16, 25-15, 25-11 in the Falcons’ home opener Thursday.

Top performers for Donoho (13-4):