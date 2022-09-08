Prep volleyball: Donoho, Alexandria victorious

Donoho’s volleyball team opened Class 2A, Area ? play by beating Woodland 25-16, 25-15, 25-11 in the Falcons’ home opener Thursday.
Top performers for Donoho (13-4):
—Lily Grace Draper: two kills, six aces, 12 digs.
—Estella Connell: two kills, seven blocks.
—Ryals Jones: seven kills.
—Mary Marshall Perry: five kills, two blocks.
—Ansley Simmons: seven kills, four digs.
—Sarah Waggoner: one ace, nine digs.
—Samantha Wakefield: 27 assists.
The Valley Cubs beat Spring Garden 27-25, 25-18 and White Plains 25-16, 25-16 to improve to 19-5.
Top performers for Alexandria:
—Kailey Dickerson: 13 kills, seven digs, three aces.
—Brie Troup: five kills, three digs, two blocks.
—Eryn Spradley: six kills, one dig.
—Christian Hess: one kill, 14 assists, two digs, one ace, one block.
—Pressley Slaton: three kills, 15 assists, one dig, one ace.
—Devan White: one kill, three assists, 16 digs, two aces.
—Ava Johnson: one kill, one assist, 13 digs.
—Brenlee Sparks: seven digs, two aces.
The Wildcats fell to Spring Garden 12-25, 15-25 and Alexandria 16-25, 16-25. Top performers for White Plains:
—Bella Higgins, nine kills.
—Macy Scism: seven kills, eight digs.
—Leighton Arnold: six kills.