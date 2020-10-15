Prep volleyball: Cleburne County sweeps Munford for 4A, Area 7 crown

Regular-season Class 4A, Area 7 champion Cleburne County didn’t know whether to prepare for a tournament championship match with Handley or Munford so coach Jordan Sides decided to prepare for both.
“The only time they played, Handley won in five so it was a close game,” Sides said. “I think we were just trying to prepare for either team. That way no matter who won we were ready for them.”
Munford emerged as Cleburne County’s opponent Wednesday and the Tigers were ready, defeating the Lions 25-11, 25-20, 25-10. Sophomore middle hitter Kynsi Hazzard led the Tigers’ attack with 13 kills and four service aces. Cleburne County will host W.S. Neal on Saturday at 3 p.m. in a South sub-regional match.
Cleburne County’s other top performers:
—Haven Freeman, eight kills, four blocks
—Karley Boyd, five aces, four kills
—Kaylee Shierling, two aces, 10 digs
—Micah Pentecost, 18 assists
—Karley Leggett, three aces, five digs
—Libby Altman, nine assists