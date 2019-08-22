Jacksonville High School will open the 2019 volleyball campaign Saturday with its annual CaroStrong quad match. Teams from Alexandria, Sardis and Southside will join the Golden Eagles in Jacksonville’s Van Deerman Gymnasium.
CaroStrong honors the memory of former Jacksonville player Caroline Niesler by raising money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Neisler was just 21 years old when she died May 15, 2013, from complications of acute myeloid leukemia. There will not be an admission charge but spectators will be asked to make a donation to be used to support leukemia and lymphoma research.
"When Caroline passed we lost a genuine, caring young woman who impacted everyone she came in contact with whether it be through volleyball or daily interaction," Jacksonville volleyball coach David Clark said. "She lived and played with all her heart and its important for us to remember those values. I continue to hold this tournament in her honor because she is a perfect representation of JHS volleyball."
Alexandria has been a CaroStrong regular.
“I think we joined the very first year and we’ve gone every year,” Alexandria coach Whitney Welch said Thursday, noting that Clark had called and spoken with her prior to the first CaroStrong about Niesler, the kind of person she was and what she had meant to Jacksonville volleyball while playing for the Eagles. “I just thought it was a really good thing that he was trying to do and I felt like it was important to support that.”
Welch was an assistant coach at Alexandria when Niesler played for Jacksonville.
“Great player, everybody loved to watch her play,” Welch recalled. “I never heard anybody say anything negative about her. It was always positive. People just gravitated to her.”
Saturday’s matches will be 3-of-5. At 9 a.m., Jacksonville will play Southside and Alexandria will play Sardis. Jacksonville meets Sardis and Alexandria takes on Southside at 10:30 a.m. The final matches, scheduled for noon, will pit Jacksonville against Alexandria and Sardis against Southside.
Pleasant Valley volleyball: The Raiders beat Sacred Heart 27-25, 25-16 and fell to White Plains 18-25, 25-16, 15-11 on Thursday night.
Pleasant Valley's top performers:
—Leah Patterson, 11 kills, six digs
—Karmyn Sparks, 12 kills
—Mattie Glass, 10 kills, 13 assists
—Rylee Hayne, nine kills, 23 assists
—Allie Bryant, 13 digs