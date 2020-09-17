Prep volleyball: Bigs, big finishes power Jacksonville past Donoho

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville got big at the net and played biggest down the stretch in its volleyball match with Donoho on Thursday.
Donoho got bigger with Maggie Wakefield’s return from a shoulder injury and learned from playing bigger competition.
Brenna Stone’s 26 kills and Jacksonville’s 14 blocks proved biggest in this clash of two of the coming Calhoun County tournament’s top-three seeds, and the Golden Eagles swept 25-19, 25-23, 25-16 at home.
The dual match stood for what was scheduled as a tri-match, but Pleasant Valley began a two-week quarantine related to COVID-19.
Jacksonville, 4A’s No. 4 team in this week’s AL.com rankings and voted in Wednesday’s coaches meeting as the county’s No. 2 seed, improved to 18-6.
“We’re growing up,” Jacksonville coach David Clark said. “I think it’s a maturity thing. The kids are developing … and they’re getting more comfortable with each other and being in big situations.”
Donoho — defending 1A champion, 1A’s top-ranked team and the county’s No. 3 seed — fell to 12-8 while getting a look at what’s coming in the county tournament, set for Oct. 3 and 5. Jacksonville and Donoho could meet in the semifinals.
“Hopefully, we’ll make it past Oxford and get a chance at them again,” Donoho coach Jamie Clendenin said. “Hopefully, it’ll be another dogfight like last year, because last year it went to the fifth set, and we lost by two in the fifth set against them.”
For Donoho, the night marked Wakefield’s return. She’d missed action since the season’s first tournament because of an AC joint sprain. Against Jacksonville, the junior middle hitter saw her first action in three-and-a-half weeks.
“It was very awkward, because a lot of the team had meshed with other people,” said Wakefield, who finished with six kills and one dig. “They’ve been playing together for three weeks while I was out, and they’ve had to step up by themselves.
“When I came back, it was a little bit of an odd connection between some people, which we’ll get worked out pretty soon.”
Jacksonville had the connection, especially at the end of all three sets. The Golden Eagles scored seven of the final eight points in the first set, four of the last five to rally in the pivotal second set and 12 of the match’s final 15 points.
It’s no accident. Clark works the Golden Eagles through three drills that cover ends of matches. This after a much younger, and mostly the same, Jacksonville team struggled with finishes in 2018.
“We’ve been trying to finish strong, because that’s where we’ve struggled,” Stone said. “We practice every day on that. Beginning, in practice, is always starting from 18 and trying to finish.”
Jacksonville’s front line put the finishing touches on several points. Kayla Broom added 10 kills to go with her team-high 15 digs, and Aly Harris had six kills. They made good on Molly Wilson’s 27 assists.
“We weren’t being very smart, either,” Clendenin said. “We kept pushing the side towards Brenna and Kayla.
“You don’t want to hit against those two girls. We don’t have anybody that should be able to put the ball through them.”
Donoho got 22 assists and 14 digs from setter Maggie Miller, the reigning 1A-3A Calhoun County player of the year. Libero Sam Wakefield also had 14 digs and managed a scoring return when she got her arms up in time to deflect a Stone rocket back over the net. Mercy Mangum led the Falcons with nine kills.
“Tonight, we needed a good lose,” Maggie Wakefield said. “We learned a lot, because we haven’t played many teams where we could lose and learn things.
“So, I’m glad we played Jacksonville. I’m glad we got beat, and I’m glad we can learn how to get better.”