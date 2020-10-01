Prep volleyball: Back from quarantine, Pleasant Valley sweeps into county tournament

PLEASANT VALLEY — Quarantine came and went for Pleasant Valley’s volleyball team, and the whole came-and-went thing wasn’t lost on the Raiders.
“You have to appreciate every game you play because you never know, now, if you’re going to be quarantined or catch the coronavirus,” senior middle hitter Leah Patterson said. “You really appreciate every time you play.”
Pleasant Valley didn’t lose a set while sweeping Class 3A, Area 11 opponents Piedmont and Weaver at home on Thursday, beating the Bulldogs 25-20, 25-14, 32-30 and Bearcats 25-12, 25-12, 25-15.
The Raiders upped to 18-3 (4-1 area) headed into this weekend’s Calhoun County tournament, where they’ll open against the Faith Christian-Jacksonville Christian winner Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Ohatchee.
The winner faces No. 4 seed Ohatchee at noon. Pleasant Valley holds the No. 5 seed.
Saturday’s tournament action carries through the semifinals, set to start at 3 p.m. at Saks. The winner from the Ohatchee pod plays the Alexandria pod winner at 4:30 p.m.
The top four seeds are pod hosts. Top seed Alexandria, No. 2 Jacksonville, No. 3 Donoho and No. 4 Ohatchee will host through the quarterfinals.
The championship is Monday in Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“It’s not going to be an easy road, because of the opponents that we’re going to face,” Pleasant Valley coach Dana Bryant said. “One of the biggest challenges is playing three three-out-of-fives in one day. That’s not easy.
“We just played two, and I pulled my big hitter (Patterson) out of that last one (against Weaver) to let her rest. She took 59 swings in that first one (against Piedmont).”
The Weaver match was a makeup. Both teams quarantined for two weeks at different points this season.
Pleasant Valley returned to action Monday and swept Weaver. The Raiders followed up with a sweep of Piedmont on Tuesday then swept both Thursday.
Pleasant Valley quarantined after one player tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s exciting to be back,” Bryant said. “Sometimes, you take things for greated. You’re just used to being able to go, and to do, and to play. When we got shut down for two weeks, I think we all realized how much we love doing what we do.”
Patterson led Pleasant Valley with 24 kills. Lily Henry added 15, and Maddie Schwabe had 10. Libero Allie Bryant rolled up 51 digs and nine service aces, and setter Rylee Haynes dished out 58 assists.
“They played pretty well tonight,” Dana Bryant said. “Nothing too shabby. Not our absolute best, but they played pretty solid.”
The night’s highest drama came in the third set against Piedmont. Pleasant Valley called timeout after Piedmont scored twice in a row to take a 21-18 lead and rallied. The two teams flirted with set or match point several times before Pleasant Valley emerged 32-30.
“We played hard tonight,” said Piedmont coach Magan Glover, whose team fell to 12-9, 2-2 area. “We had a better game plan tonight than we had on Tuesday. The girls executed well. We played defense well, and our offense swung a lot harder and finished better than we did on Tuesday.”
Weaver wore pink jerseys for breast cancer awareness. Playing with one senior, a freshman setter and a sophomore and first-year libero, the Bearcats have one victory this season and fell to 0-6 in area play.
“This is definitely a rebuilding year for us,” Weaver coach Chelsea Mize said. “I’m not taking away from any of these teams, because they’re phenomenal. We’ve got some really great teams in our area, but it’s definitely a building year. We are so, so young.”
Calhoun County volleyball tournament
Saturday
At Alexandria
No. 8 Piedmont vs. No. 9 Wellborn, 10:30 a.m.
No. 1 Alexandria vs. Piedmont-Wellborn, noon
At Jacksonville
No. 7 White Plains vs. no. 10 Saks, 10:0 a.m.
No. 2 Jacksonville vs. White Plains-Saks, noon
At Donoho
No. 11 Weaver vs. No. 14 Anniston, 9 a.m.
No. 6 Oxford vs. Weaver-Anniston, 10:30 a.m.
No. 3 Donoho vs. Weaver-Anniston-Oxford, noon
At Ohatchee
No. 13 Faith Christian vs. No. 12 Jacksonville Christian, 9 a.m.
No. 5 Pleasant Valley vs. the JCA-Faith winner, 10:30 a.m.
No. 4 Ohatchee vs. Pleasant Valley-JCA-Faith, noon
At Saks
Semifinals, 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Monday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Championship, 6 p.m.