 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Prep volleyball: Alexandria wins three straight to stay unbeaten

High school volleyball teaser
Tucker Webb/Consolidated Publishing

Alexandria improved to 5-0 on the young volleyball season with three wins Saturday in Jacksonville High School’s annual CaroStrong Invitational.

The Valley Cubs opened with a 25-13, 25-16 win over Ohatchee. Alexandria then defeated host Jacksonville 25-17, 25-16. The Cubs ended their day with a 25-14, 25-12 win over Sylacauga.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.