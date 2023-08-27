Prep volleyball: Alexandria wins three straight to stay unbeaten

Alexandria improved to 5-0 on the young volleyball season with three wins Saturday in Jacksonville High School’s annual CaroStrong Invitational.
The Valley Cubs opened with a 25-13, 25-16 win over Ohatchee. Alexandria then defeated host Jacksonville 25-17, 25-16. The Cubs ended their day with a 25-14, 25-12 win over Sylacauga.
“I thought we struggled some today. Didn’t play as well as opening night but those days are expected,” Alexandria coach Whitney Welch said in a text later Saturday. “We did work through it each match. We’ve got to clean up our play in all areas over this next week. I’m looking forward to getting to work at practice on Monday.”
For the day, outside hitters Kailey Dickerson and Eryn Spradley each recorded 25 kills. Spradley added three blocks, two digs and a service ace. Dickerson’s day also included five aces and 18 digs.
Setters Christian Hess and Sophie Martin had 22 assists and 24 assists respectively. Martin added three kills, five digs and two blocks. Hess also had five digs and one ace. On the back row, Ava Johnson had 20 digs and added nine aces to the offense. Libero Devan White had 19 digs, two kills and two assists. Carlee Parris made four digs.
McKinley Cooper finished with nine kills and two blocks. Kirsten Heathcock got four kills from the middle. Kaden Pritchett added two kills.
