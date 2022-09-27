Prep volleyball: Alexandria wins in Welch's return

LINCOLN — Alexandria head coach Whitney Welch returned from maternity leave, and the Valley Cubs clinched their area's top seed and tourney host rights in her first match back Tuesday.
Alexandria beat Lincoln 25-14, 25-15, 25-5 in Class 5A, Area 12 match. Top performers for the Valley Cubs (34-12):
—Kailey Dickerson: eight kills, three digs, one block, five aces.
—Brie Troup: two kills, one dig, one ace.
—Eryn Spradley: six kills, one block.
—Christian Hess: two kills, 18 assists, one dig, one block, one ace.
—Pressley Slaton: one kill, two assists, two digs.
—Devan White: one kill, six digs, two aces.
—Ava Johnson: two kills, one assist, one dig, three aces.
—Clancy Bright: one assist, four digs, one block.
The Falcons clinched the top seed in Class 2A, Area 10, beating Pleasant Valley 25-17, 25-18, 25-22. Donoho will play host to the area tournament.
The Falcons also beat Spring Garden 25-18, 25-20 in Tuesday’s trimatch. Top performers on the night for Donoho (29-11, 4-0).
—Lily Grace Draper: 11 kills, two aces, 31 digs.
—Ansley Simmons: five kills, four digs.
—Estella Connell: 14 kills, one ace, three blocks.
—Ryals Jones: two kills, two digs, three blocks.
—Mary Marshall Perry: seven kills, three aces, four digs, four blocks.
—Samantha Wakefield: two kills, 20 assists, one ace, seven digs.
The Indians clinched the top seed in 3A, Area 10 and the right to play host to the area tournament by beating Weaver 25-11, 25-7, 25-9.
Top performers on the night for Ohatchee (34-8):
—Jorda Crook: 15 kills, three blocks, five digs, three aces.
—Alanah Fitch: six kills, five assists, eight digs, five aces.
—Hannah Fitch: 14 assists, two kills, four digs.
—Rebecca Henderson: five digs, two aces.
The Yellow Jackets swept a trimatch, beating Gadsden City 25-13, 25-18, 25-15 in a 6A, Area 13 match and Gaylesville 25-22, 25-7.
Top performers on the night for Oxford (17-15, 3-0):
—Payton Brooks: six digs, 47 assists.
—Ashlyn Burns: nine digs.
—Abbie Mitchell: 18 kills.
—Kaelyn Crossley: seven digs.
—Adajiah Wilson: two digs, two kills.
—Sadie Grace Morrison: three kills.
—Daelyn Bozeman: eight kills.
—Mileah Prince: 12 kills.
—Jaslyn Montgomery: 11 kills.
The Lions swept a Class 1A, Area 8 match against Talladega County Central, 25-6, 25-9, 25-6. Top performers for Faith:
—Ally Folsom: five aces, five kills.
—Anna Kate Robertson: one kill, three assists.
—Cheyenne Rice: four aces, three kills.
—Faith McDade: five aces, two kills, nine assists.
—Gabrielle Price: two aces, three kills, two digs.
—Hannah Hubbard: five aces, one kill.
—Kayson Cronan: six aces, two Kills.