Prep volleyball: Alexandria wins in Welch's return

Tucker Webb/Consolidated Publishing

LINCOLN — Alexandria head coach Whitney Welch returned from maternity leave, and the Valley Cubs clinched their area's top seed and tourney host rights in her first match back Tuesday.

Alexandria beat Lincoln 25-14, 25-15, 25-5 in Class 5A, Area 12 match. Top performers for the Valley Cubs (34-12):