Prep volleyball: Alexandria wins first area tourney title since 2017

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria’s volleyball team accomplished something Wednesday night that it hasn’t since 2017.
The Valley Cubs defeated Lincoln 25-14, 20-25, 25-16, 25-17 to win the Class 5A, Area 11 tournament crown.
“I’m proud for them, because we haven’t won area the past two years,” Alexandria head coach Whitney Welch said. “We’ve won county, and we’ve done well in the postseason, but we didn’t win our area, which is crazy. But that’s just the way it is, and so, to bring it back is good.”
Top-seeded Alexandria advanced to the championship match by making easy work of No. 4-seeded St. Clair County, beating the Saints 25-8, 25-17, 25-9. No. 2-seeded Lincoln advanced with a 25-14, 25-18, 26-24 win over third-seeded Moody.
Both Alexandria and Lincoln move on to sub-regional matches Saturday. The Valley Cubs will host Sardis, while Lincoln travels to Boaz.
“I’m glad we are able to host Saturday,” Welch said. “I like our matchup, so I hope our kids will kind of step up to the plate and be able to get it done.”
Against Lincoln, the Valley Cubs jumped out to a 6-0 advantage in the first set and maintained a steady lead throughout.
Lincoln didn’t go away quietly, however. With the score tied at 10-10 in the second set, the Golden Bears rattled off 10 straight points. Alexandria fought its way back to within three at 22-19, but the deficit proved too much to overcome.
The Valley Cubs responded with a run of their own. Tied at 16-16, Alexandria grabbed the momentum back, finishing the third set on a 9-0 run. The Valley Cubs carried that momentum into the fourth set, where they closed out the match.
Welch was pleased with the way her team responded after dropping the second set.
“I thought that we played well, especially in the last two sets there,” she said.
Lexi Weber led the way against Lincoln, finishing with 27 kills and four blocks. Jordan Beason added 16 kills and four digs. Anna Johnson dished out 38 assists to go along with 13 digs and two aces. Kandyn Blankenship had 23 digs, while Sarah Pelham added 14. Blakeley Mobbs finished with three digs and two aces.
Against St. Clair County, Weber had nine kills. Beason finished with three kills, three aces and two digs. Johnson had 14 assists and eight digs. Pelham had seven digs, while Blankenship added four. Mobbs had four kills, two digs and two aces.
The last time the Valley Cubs won an area title, in 2017, they went on to win the Class 5A state championship. Welch, who said she’d like to see her team play with more consistency, hopes this is just the first step in what could be another deep postseason run.
“I think sometimes we can play inconsistent, but I know that they fight,” Welch said. “This team fights and they never quit. I think that is something that is special about this bunch.”