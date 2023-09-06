Prep volleyball: Alexandria wins 11th in a row

Alexandria improved to 11-0 Tuesday by sweeping West Point and Holly Pond at West Point. The Valley Cubs won over West Point 25-19, 25-15 and beat Holly Pond 25-20, 25-5.
Against West Point, Eryn Spradley had nine kills and one block. Kailey Dickerson downed eight kills, served three aces and made seven digs. Devan White had six digs and Ava Johnson made five digs. Johnson and White each served two aces.
Front-row setter Sophie Martin had 10 assists. Back-row setter Christian Hess finished with seven assists and three digs. Charlee Parris made two digs and McKinley Cooper had two kills.
Spradley’s 13 kills were best for Alexandria in the win over Holly Pond. Dickerson added eight kills, Cooper six and Cassidy Hartsfield three. Dickerson finished with 12 digs. Johnson made nine digs and White had eight. White also served two aces.
Parris and Spradley each had three digs. Martin had 17 assists and Hess finished with eight assists. Hess and Martin each made one kill. Martin and Spradley had one block apiece.
