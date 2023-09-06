 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Prep volleyball: Alexandria wins 11th in a row

High school volleyball teaser
Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Alexandria improved to 11-0 Tuesday by sweeping West Point and Holly Pond at West Point. The Valley Cubs won over West Point 25-19, 25-15 and beat Holly Pond 25-20, 25-5.

Against West Point, Eryn Spradley had nine kills and one block. Kailey Dickerson downed eight kills, served three aces and made seven digs. Devan White had six digs and Ava Johnson made five digs. Johnson and White each served two aces.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.