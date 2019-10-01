Alexandria swept a pair of matches Tuesday, beating Donoho 25-16, 25-17 and Faith Christian 25-12, 25-13.
The Cubs (34-7) will play at Ramsay on Thursday.
Alexandria's top performers:
—Jordan Beason, 15 kills, 13 digs
—Kylie Jordan, 13 kills, four digs, two blocks
—Madison Wallace, 10 kills, four blocks
—TyShica Woodgett, four kills, four digs, two blocks
—Sarah Pelham, 19 digs, two aces
—Ashley Parker, 12 digs
—Ashley Johnson, five kills, 37 assists, nine digs, two aces
White Plains 3, Hokes Bluff 1: White Plains beat Hokes Bluff 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 25-22 on Tuesday.
The Wildcats will host Cherokee County on Thursday in their final Class 4A, Area 10 match until the tournament. Jacksonville is the top seed and will host the Area 10 tournament. Hokes Bluff will take the second seed. Cherokee County and White Plains are tied in area play so they will play to determine who gets the third and fourth seeds.
White Plains' top performers:
—Gracie Morgan, 21 kills, two blocks, six digs, four aces
—Kassidy Ledbetter, seven kills, four blocks, two aces
—Allison Arenth, four kills, four blocks, six digs,
—Reece Roberts, 12 assists, two aces, three digs
—Natalie Pinto, nine assists, three digs
—Emma Ponder, six digs
—Peyton Helms, eight digs
—Lilly Ponder, two digs, two blocks
Pleasant Valley 3, Glencoe 0: The Raiders swept 25-22, 25-12, 25-18.
Pleasant Valley's top performers:
—Leah Patterson, nine kills, 12 digs
—Mattie Glass, 14 kills, six aces, six digs
—Madison Borders, six kills
—Allie Bryant, three kills, 14 digs
—Rylee Hayne, four kills, 23 assists, 10 digs
—Maddie Schwabe, five kills, 13 digs