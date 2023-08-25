Prep volleyball: Alexandria volleyball starts 2023 season with tri-match sweep

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria volleyball coach Whitney Welch said her Class 5A team’s season opening tri-match against 5A Lawrence County and 2A Pleasant Valley “went really well” Thursday.
The Valley Cubs defeated traditional opening-day opponent Lawrence County 25-13, 25-19 then measured Calhoun County rival Pleasant Valley 25-14, 25-20.
“The reason I thought they played really well is I thought they played together,” Welch said. “I didn’t see any bad faces. I saw a lot of communication. I saw a lot of listening to each other and working together. In the past, we’ve had it but it hasn’t been to this level. I think they’ve seen that and they’ve really honed in on fixing that problem. I think they really did it tonight. You could see us kind of growing and growing and getting better.”
Alexandria’s experiment with a 5-2 offense, a 5-1 attack that uses both senior Christian Hess and sophomore Sophie Martin at setter, passed its initial tests with flying colors. Martin, the taller of the two, set on the front row and had 10 assists against Lawrence County and 14 against Pleasant Valley.
Hess, the better defender according to Welch, took over when Martin rotated to the back. She had six assists in the opening match and seven in the nightcap. Hess also served for the duo and recorded two aces against the Raiders.
“I thought our setter play was pretty good. I like this lineup and I like how it’s rolling,” Welch said.
The Cubs’ outside hitters, senior Kailey Dickerson and junior Eryn Spradley led the offensive scoring. Each had eight kills against Lawrence County. Spradley added four service aces while Dickerson made five digs and served one ace against the Red Devils.
In the match with Pleasant Valley, Dickerson had 11 kills, two digs and one ace. Spradley made six kills and had one dig.
“She’s working on mixing up her shots,” Welch said of Dickerson.” She’s very competitive, too, and she wants to go get it, go hard all the time. She’s done a lot better so far about mixing up her shots, seeing the court, where it needs to go. I think she’s cut down on her errors a lot. That’s going to be big for us, too.”
Dickerson made kills from her traditional position on the left side of her team’s offense but she also scored in the middle, on the right side and from the back row. The final point of Alexandria’s win over Pleasant Valley came on one of Dickerson’s kills from the right side.
“I just try to mix it up a lot. Teams know me as an outside so whenever I hit from right side or middle, they don’t expect me to score from there. Just change it up and it’s easy to trick them with that,” Dickerson said.
Welch described Spradley as a “high-energy kid.”
“I do think she has to get her motor running and tonight it was running and stayed running and that’s going to be big for our team,” Welch said. “I think she knows it and I think she had a lot of fun.”
“Fun” might have been a significant understatement by Welch. Every time Spradley put a particularly powerful blast on the floor she erupted with a roar. Spradley said some of her teammates tell her they feed off of her energy.
“They say, ‘You being excited makes all of us energetic. Seeing you and the way you cheer after you get a kill makes all of us energetic and happy.’ That makes me want to go even more,” Spradley said.
“That’s how I like it. I like having pressure on me,” Spradley said. “It makes me play better sometimes.”
The Valley Cubs also got four kills from McKinley Cooper, three kills from Kirsten Heathcock, two kills from the back row by Charlee Parris and one kill apiece from Ava Johnson, Kaden Pritchett and Martin.
Libero Devan White led in digs with seven. Johnson recorded six digs. Parris had two digs.
Alexandria will play in Jacksonville’s annual CaroStrong Invitational on Saturday. The Cubs open against Ohatchee at 9 a.m. They play host Jacksonville at 11 a.m. and close their day at noon against Sylacauga.
