Prep volleyball: Alexandria volleyball starts 2023 season with tri-match sweep

Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria volleyball coach Whitney Welch said her Class 5A team’s season opening tri-match against 5A Lawrence County and 2A Pleasant Valley “went really well” Thursday.

The Valley Cubs defeated traditional opening-day opponent Lawrence County 25-13, 25-19 then measured Calhoun County rival Pleasant Valley 25-14, 25-20.

