Prep volleyball: Alexandria takes CaroStrong tourney

High school volleyball teaser
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Editor's note: Prep coaches are encouraged to report results with top performers as soon as possible after games. Include the following emails: jmedley@annistonstar.com, hayden.medley@gmail.com, jaredgravette@gmail.com, medwards@annistonstar.com. This will be updated as results come in.

JACKSONVILLE — Alexandria swept Sylacauga and Jacksonville to win Jacksonville’s annual CaroStrong tournament, which honors late former Golden Eagle Caroline Neisler.