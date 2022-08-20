Prep volleyball: Alexandria takes CaroStrong tourney

JACKSONVILLE — Alexandria swept Sylacauga and Jacksonville to win Jacksonville’s annual CaroStrong tournament, which honors late former Golden Eagle Caroline Neisler.
Neisler died of Leukemia in May 15, 2013. She was 21.
The field also included Weaver.
Sylacauga is coached by Jamie Clendenin, who coached Donoho to two state titles and a runner-up finish between 2019-21.
Saturday’s match scores were as follows: Jacksonville over Weaver 25-8, 26-24, 26-24; Alexandria over Sylacauga 25-12, 25-20, 25-12; Alexandria over Jacksonville 25-10, 25-17, 25-21; Sylacauga over Weaver 25-16, 25-21, 25-19; and Sylacauga over Jacksonville 15-25, 12-25, 25-17, 25-14, 15-11.
"I thought we played well today, overall," Alexandria coach Whitney Welch said. "There were times where we were inconsistent, and that's something that we must fix as the season goes on, but I was proud of our girls for working through it and not dropping any sets.
"This is a process for us and we are looking to just get better each day. I really like our team this year and think we are in a good place mentally to learn and grow daily whether that's at practice or on game day."
Top performers for Alexandria on the day:
—Kailey Dickerson: 28 kills, 12 digs, four aces, one block.
—Brie Troup: 11 kills, two digs, one ace, two block.
—Eryn Spradley: 20 kills, five digs, one ace, two blocks.
—Christian Hess: one hill, 52 assists, five digs, four blocks, two ace.
—Pressley Slaton: one kill, 18 assists, one dig.
—Devan White: four kills, three assists, 14 digs, eight aces.
—Ava Johnson: 10 kills, one assist, 22 digs, 12 aces.
Top performers for Jacksonville on the day:
—Abby Wilczek: 71 assists, two aces.
—Caitlin Clark: 32 kills, 10 digs, six aces.
—Cam Stone: 20 kills, seven blocks, five aces.
—Karli Barnwell: 14 digs, five aces.
Pleasant Valley quadmatch
Pleasant Valley sweeps: Pleasant Valley went 3-0 to sweep through its quadmatch with DAR, Oxford and White Plains on Saturday to improve to 4-0 on the season. The Raiders beat White Plains: 25-17, 25-13, 25-10; DAR 25-17, 20-25, 40-38, 25-20; and Oxford: 25-4, 16-25, 15-10.
“The girls did a phenomenal job today, executing the plays, staying excited, keeping their focus and having fun,” Raiders coach Dana Bryant said.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers on the day:
—Lily Henry: 43 kills, two assists, four aces, 30 digs, five blocks.
—Allie Bryant: 26 kills, 26 assists, four aces, 27 digs.
—Maddie Schwabbe: 40 kills, 34 assists, three aces, 24 digs, four blocks.
—Ella Parris: nine aces, six kills, eight digs, one block.
Oxford goes 1-2: Also in the Pleasant Valley quadmatch, Oxford lost to DAR 16-25, 20-25, 16-25; beat White Plains 25-9, 22-25, 25-13, 20-25, 15-5; and lost to Pleasant Valley 4-25, 25-16, 9-15.
Top performers on the day for Oxford (1-4):
—Abbie Mitchell: 13 kills, 11 digs, three aces, two blocks.
—JaMea Gaston: 17 digs, five assists, two aces.
—Payton Brooks: 37 assists, 28 digs.
—Kaelyn Crossley: 22 digs, three aces.
—Arilyn Pool: 25 digs, two aces.
—Sadie Grace Morrison: six kills, eight blocks.
—Daelyn Bozeman: 12 kills, nine digs.
—Mileah Prince: 11 kills, two blocks.
—Jaslyn Montgomery: 12 kills, three blocks.
White Plains 0-3: White Plains lost Pleasant Valley17-25, 13-25, 11-25; Oxford 9-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-20, 5-15 and DAR 15-25, 12-25, 15-25 in the Pleasant Valley quadmatch.
Top performers for White Plains:
—Leighton Arnold: 14 kills, 20 digs, three blocks.
—Bella Higgins: 27 kills, 15 digs, three blocks.
—Macy Scism: eight aces, 11 kills, 10 digs.
—Brateon Moran: 12 digs, 56 assists.