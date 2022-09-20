 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Alexandria sweeps trimatch

High school volleyball teaser
Tucker Webb/Consolidated Publishing

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria swept a trimatch Tuesday, beating Southside 25-8, 25-16, 25-18 in 5A, Area 12 play and Ohatchee 25-21, 25-17.

Top performers on the night for Alexandria (33-10):