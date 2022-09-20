Prep volleyball: Alexandria sweeps trimatch

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria swept a trimatch Tuesday, beating Southside 25-8, 25-16, 25-18 in 5A, Area 12 play and Ohatchee 25-21, 25-17.
Top performers on the night for Alexandria (33-10):
—Kailey Dickerson: 14 kills, two assists, four digs, four aces.
—Brie Troup: nine kills, three blocks, one ace.
—Eryn Spradley: 19 kills, one assist, three digs, three blocks.
—Christian Hess: three kills, 39 assists, five digs, one block, four aces.
—Devan White: two kills, one assist, 11 digs, three aces.
—Ava Johnson: five digs, six aces.
The Indians swept Southside and lost to host Alexandria in their Tuesday trimatch. Top performers for Ohatchee:
—Jorda Crook: 29 kills, 11 digs, six blocks.
—Alanah Fitch: 13 assists, five kills, seven digs.
—Hannah Fitch: 22 assists, five digs, three blocks.
—Gracyn Snow: six digs, three kills.
—Ellie Carden: nine digs.
The Yellow Jackets beat Gadsden city 25-13, 25-16, 25-14 in 6A, Area 13 play and lost to Jacksonville 25-23, 16-25, 25-16, 22-25, 17-19.
Top performers on the night for Oxford (16-16):
—Payton Brooks: 10 digs, 62 assists.
—Abbie Mitchell: four digs, 29 kills.
—Sadie Grace Morrison: two digs, six kills, five blocks.
—Daelyn Bozeman: five digs, 23 kills, two blocks.
—Mileah Prince: 15 kills, five blocks.
—Jaslyn Montgomery: six kills, five blocks.
The Falcons beat Ranburne 25-3, 25-12, 25-15 in Class 2A, Area 10 play. Top performers on the night for Donoho (26-7):
—Lily Grace Draper: 18 kills, one assist, two aces, three digs.
—Ansley Simmons: five kills, one dig, one block.
—Estella Connell: five kills, one ace, three blocks.
—Ryals Jones: six kills, three blocks.
—Mary Marshall Perry: three kills, one assist, two digs.
—Samantha Wakefield: three kills, 29 assists, two aces, two digs, one block.
—Sarah Waggoner: one kill, one assist, six digs.
—Hannah Sprayberry: one assist, one ace, four digs.
The Raiders beat Woodland 25-19, 25-17, 25-19 in Class 2A, Area 10 play. Top performers on the night for Pleasant Valley (20-7):
—Lily Henry: 13 kills, five digs, one block.
—Ella Parris: five kills, two aces, two digs, one block.
—Allie Bryant: 13 kills, 11 assists, three digs.
—Maddie Schwabe: seven kills, 22 assists, four aces, five digs.
—Madison Schwabe: five kills, one assist, six digs.