You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep volleyball: Alexandria sweeps tri-match with wins over Oxford, Donoho

High school volleyball teaser
Tucker Webb/Consolidated Publishing

ALEXANDRIA — The Valley Cubs swept a tri-match in impressive fashion Tuesday. Alexandria defeated Oxford 25-17, 25-23 and bested Donoho 25-10, 25-13. Junior middle hitter Lexi Weber led the Cubs with 10 kills against Oxford and 11 kills and five blocks in the win over Donoho. Alexandria improved to 23-10.

Alexandria’s other outstanding performers against Oxford:

—Jordan Beason, nine kills, four digs

—Kandyn Blankenship, five kills, nine digs

—Anna Johnson, 26 assists, five digs    

—Sarah Pelham, seven digs, two aces

—Kaylee Smith, six digs, one kill

Alexandria’s other outstanding performers against Donoho:

—Beason, seven kills, three digs

—Blankenship, four kills, eight digs

—Johnson, 15 assists, seven digs, two aces

—Pelham, eight digs, three assists

—TyShica Woodgett, two blocks, two kills

Tags

Loading...
Loading...