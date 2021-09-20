Prep volleyball: Alexandria sweeps St. Clair County for 20th victory

ODENVILLE — The magic number for Alexandria volleyball Monday was 20.
Lexi Weber slammed 20 kills, and the Valley Cubs swept St. Clair County 25-16, 25-11, 25-51 in area play to improve to 20-8 on the season.
Weber also had four blocks, three aces and two digs. Alexandria’s other top performers:
—Kailey Dickerson: three kills, three digs.
—Blakeley Mobbs: five kills, one assist, three blocks, two aces.
—Crossley Sparks: one kill, 19 assists, two digs.
—Devan White: one kill, four digs, three aces.
—Chrisitan Hess: five assists, five digs.
Alexandria’s victory at St. Clair County follows a 4-2 run in Brooks High School’s tourney on Saturday. The Valley Cubs beat Lindsey Lane, West Point twice and Florence and lost to Deshler and Central.
Alexandria's top performers on the day at Brooks:
—Dickerson: 24 kills, 30 digs, one block, three aces.
—Kandyn Blankenship: 22 kills, 29 digs, three aces.
—Mobbs: 17 kills, one assists, five blocks, two aces.
—Weber: 62 kills, two digs, 12 blocks, five aces.
—Sparks: three kills, 105 assists, 18 digs, two blocks, four aces.
—White: one assist, 27 digs, five aces.
—Ava Johnson: 22 digs, three aces.
—Brie Troup: 20 kills, one assist, three digs, three blocks, six blocks,
Oxford 3, Pell City 0: Oxford improved to 14-12 overall, 2-3 area by beating Pell City 25-14, 25-18, 25-14. Oxford’s top performers:
—Ashlyn Burns: four digs.
—Cohlee Boone: seven digs.
—Adrionna Foster: seven digs, 29 assists.
—Ashely Paulson: nine digs.
—Abbie Mitchell: three digs, nine kills.
—Mileah Prince: nine kills.
—Shay Montgomery: six kills.
Munford falls to Heflin: Munford suffered an area loss to Cleburne County, 18-25, 14-25, 17-25. Munford’s top performers:
—Kaylyn Turner: six kills.
—Ellie Rose Jones: two aces, five kills, three digs, one block.
—Kelsey Goodson: one kill, two digs.
—Kyleigh Hurst: six assists, two kills, five digs.
—Kirsten Rogers: one ace, one kill, five digs.
—Mekiah Mosley: six digs.
—Layla Tyus: one block.
—Anijah Gladden: two kills, seven digs.