Prep volleyball: Alexandria sweeps on senior night

Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

 Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria celebrated senior night by sweeping Saks 25-12, 25-19 and White Plains 25-16, 25-10 on Monday.

The Valley Cubs improved to 36-14 and hold Class 5A's No. 2 ranking headed into area-tournament play. The play host to Moody on Thursday at 4 p.m., with Lincoln playing St. Clair County at 5:15 p.m.

The championship starts at 6:30 p.m.

Alexandria's seniors include Kandyn Blankenship, Chloe Gattis, Blakeley Mobbs, Abigail Prichard, Crossley Sparks, Lexi Weber and Ashley Wells. The Valley Cubs' top performers Monday:

—Weber: 14 kills, two digs, one block, two aces.

—Sparks: 24 assists, two digs, two aces.

—Brie Troup: four kills, one dig, one block.

—Mobbs: six kills, four digs, two aces.

