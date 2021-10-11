Prep volleyball: Alexandria sweeps on senior night

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria celebrated senior night by sweeping Saks 25-12, 25-19 and White Plains 25-16, 25-10 on Monday.
The Valley Cubs improved to 36-14 and hold Class 5A's No. 2 ranking headed into area-tournament play. The play host to Moody on Thursday at 4 p.m., with Lincoln playing St. Clair County at 5:15 p.m.
The championship starts at 6:30 p.m.
Alexandria's seniors include Kandyn Blankenship, Chloe Gattis, Blakeley Mobbs, Abigail Prichard, Crossley Sparks, Lexi Weber and Ashley Wells. The Valley Cubs' top performers Monday:
—Weber: 14 kills, two digs, one block, two aces.
—Sparks: 24 assists, two digs, two aces.
—Brie Troup: four kills, one dig, one block.
—Mobbs: six kills, four digs, two aces.