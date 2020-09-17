Prep volleyball: Alexandria sweeps make-up match against Lincoln

About an hour after being named the No. 1 seed for the annual Calhoun County volleyball tournament, set for Oct. 3 and 5, Alexandria took the court Wednesday for a make-up match against Class 5A, Area 11 opponent Lincoln.
The Valley Cubs cruised 25-17, 25-16, 25-17. Alexandria is now 16-9, including 2-0 in Area 11. The Cubs will finish area play at St. Clair County on Sept. 24.
Alexandria’s top performers:
—Kandyn Blankenship, seven kills, 10 digs
—Jordan Beason, seven kills, three digs
—Lexi Weber, five kills, two blocks
—TyShica Woodgett, three kills, two blocks
—Kaylee Smith three kills, seven digs, two aces
—Anna Johnson, 31 assists, six digs, two blocks
—Sarah Pelham, 14 digs
Cleburne County beats Munford: In a Class 4A, Area 7 match at Munford on Wednesday, Cleburne County defeated the Lions 25-10, 25-16, 25-11.
Cleburne County’s top performers:
—Kynsi Hazzard, 13 kills
—Micah Pentecost 13 assists, four aces
—Kaylee Shierling, six aces
—Carlee Hiett, six kills
—Libby Altman, 10 assists
—Karley Boyd, four kills
—Kendall Houston, four kills
Another Cleburne County win: Playing at Roanoke on Tuesday, Cleburne County opened its Area 7 schedule with a 25-18, 19-25, 25-22, 25-17 win over Handley.
Cleburne County served from 16 aces as a team and added 39 kills, 36 assists, seven blocks and 23 digs.