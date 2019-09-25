In a tri-match at home Tuesday, Alexandria swept Cedar Bluff and Pleasant Valley and improved to 31-6 on the season.
Libero Sarah Pelham made 16 digs against the Tigers and 10 against Pleasant Valley. Setter Anna Johnson had 20 assists in the Cedar Bluff match and 21 against the Raiders.
The Valley Cubs play at Class 5A, Area 12 opponent Southside today. The tri-match includes Boaz.
Other outstanding performers for Alexandria versus Peasant Valley:
—Lexi Weber, eight kills, four blocks
—Jordan Beason, 10 kills
—Madison Wallace, three kills, two digs
—Kandyn Blankenship, six digs, two kills
Other outstanding performers for Alexandria versus Cedar Bluff:
—Beason, nine kills, four digs
—Weber, seven kills, three blocks
—Ashley Parker, four digs
—Wallace, three kills, one block
—Blankenship, three kills, three digs