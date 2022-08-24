Prep volleyball: Alexandria stretches record to 7-0

BIRMINGHAM — Alexandria remained undefeated in the early going of the 2022 volleyball season with a pair of victories Tuesday.
Playing at Ramsay High School, the Valley Cubs opened with a 25-11, 25-5 win over Parker. Brie Troup, Cassidy Hartsfield and Brenlee Sparks each recorded four kills to lead Alexandria. Sparks made two digs and Hartsfield had two blocks.
Host Ramsay fell to Alexandria 25-19, 25-13 in the evening’s finale. Outside hitters Kailey Dickerson and Eryn Spradley led the Cubs in the match against the Rams. Dickerson downed 13 kills and Spradley had five kills. Dickerson added three digs and Spradley made two digs.
Alexandria (7-0) will play Thursday in a tri-match at Southside.
Other top performers against Parker:
—Pressley Slaton, 14 assists, three aces
—Lauren Weber, three aces, three digs
—Devan White, five digs, two aces, two kills
Other top performers against Ramsay:
—Christian Hess, 16 assists, five digs
—Brie Troup, three kills, three digs
—Devan White, three assists, two digs
—Kirsten Heathcock, two kills