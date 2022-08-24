 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Alexandria stretches record to 7-0

BIRMINGHAM — Alexandria remained undefeated in the early going of the 2022 volleyball season with a pair of victories Tuesday.

Playing at Ramsay High School, the Valley Cubs opened with a 25-11, 25-5 win over Parker. Brie Troup, Cassidy Hartsfield and Brenlee Sparks each recorded four kills to lead Alexandria. Sparks made two digs and Hartsfield had two blocks.