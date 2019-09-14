In pool play at the Hartselle tournament Saturday, Alexandria defeated Mortimer Jordan 25-17, 25-9, West Point 25-23, 25-23 and Plainview 25-17, 25-19 and lost to Hartselle 25-10, 25-22 to finish second in its pool.
In the semifinal round of the championship bracket, Madison Academy edged the Valley Cubs 20-25, 25-21, 15-11. Alexandria will travel to Oxford on Tuesday for a tri-match that includes Pell City.
Alexandria’s top performers:
—Sarah Pelham, 40 digs
—Anna Johnson, 77 assists, 31 digs
—Jordan Beason, 26 kills, 30 digs
—Madison Wallace23 kills
—Lexi Weber, 16 blocks, 20 kills
—Kandyn Blankenship, 11 kills
—Kylie Jordan, eight kills
Hewitt-Trussville Husky Challenge
Pleasant Valley finished as the runner-up in the Silver Division of the Husky Challenge on Saturday.
The Raiders went 2-2 in pool play, defeating Gardendale and Woodlawn but falling short against Brewer and Homewood.
Pleasant Valley (12-13) defeated Springville before falling to Pell City 19-25, 25-23, 17-15 in the Silver Division championship match.
Pleasant Valley's top performers:
—Leah Patterson, 29 kills, 23 digs, 10 aces, six blocks
—Rylee Haynes, 101 assists, 17 digs, nine aces
—Karmyn Sparks, 43 kills, 10 blocks
—Madison Borders, 23 kills, 18 digs
—Allie Bryant, 43 digs
—Mattie Glass, 49 digs, 15 kills, six aces
Oxford went 3-2 in the tournament. The Yellow Jackets defeated Westbrook Christian 25-9, 25-14, Hillcrest 25-13, 25-16 and Springville 25-18, 23-25, 15-12 and lost to Southside 25-19, 26-24 and Brewer 25-23, 25-14.
Oxford (13-8) hosts Alexandria on Tuesday.
Oxford's top performers:
—Brittany Davis, 27 digs
—Arianna Curry, 14 digs
—Lakijah Brown, 29 kills, eight digs
—Kiersten Woods, 14 kills
—Shania Vincent, 17 digs, 15 kills
—Lisa Montgomery, 14 kills
—Aumaria Lindsey, 25 kills
—Cadie Burn, 82 assists, 18 digs