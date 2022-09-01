Prep volleyball: Alexandria, PV, Munford sweep; Ohatchee improves to 12-2

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria swept Fort Payne 25-21, 25-22 and Oxford 25-16, 25-22 in a volleyball trimatch Thursday to improve to 13-1 on the season.
Top performers for Alexandria:
—Kailey Dickerson: 21 kills, five digs, three aces.
—Brie Troup: nine kills, two digs, two blocks.
—Eryn Spradley: 12 kills, one dig, two blocks.
—Christian Hess: 42 assists, four digs, two blocks, one ace.
—Devan White: two kills, four assists, 10 digs, five aces.
—Ava Johnson: three kills, 13 digs, one block, one ace.
At Alexandria, the Yellow Jackets beat Fort Payne 23-25, 25-23, 15-13 and lost to Alexandria 16-25, 22-25. Top performers for Oxford (7-9):
—Payton Brooks: five digs, 43 assists.
—Ashlyn Burns: nine digs.
—Abbie Mitchell: 18 kills, one block.
—Kaelyn Crossley: 11 digs, four aces.
—Arilyn Pool: eight digs.
—Sadie grace Morrison: two kills, three blocks.
—Daelyn Bozeman: 11 kills.
—Mileah prince: 15 kills, three digs.
—Jaslyn montgomery: three kills, four digs, four blocks.
Ohatchee beat Jacksonville 25-20, 25-18, 25-11 to improve to 12-2. Top performers for the Indians:
—Jorda Crook: 21 kills, 10 blocks, five digs, four aces.
—Rebecca Henderson: four kills, six digs.
—Brett Finn: four kills, four blocks.
—Alanah Fitch: two kills, two aces, five digs, 13 assists.
—Hannah Fitch: seven digs.
—Gracyn Snow: seven digs.
The Raiders beat White Plains 28-26, 25-9 and Hokes Bluff 25-9, 25-9. Top performer for Pleasant Valley:
—Lily Henry: 13 kills, one assist, seven digs, four aces, two blocks.
—Ella Parris: two kills, three aces, two digs.
—Allie Bryant: 12 kills, nine assists, one ace, six digs, one block.
—Maddie Schwabe: eight kills, 15 assists, four aces, 11 digs,
—Madison Schwabe: four kills, one assist, four aces, 10 digs, two blocks.
The Wildcats split their trimatch, falling to Pleasant Valley 26-28, 9-25 and beating Hokes Bluff 25-23, 21-25, 15-7. Top performers for White Plains:
—Taylor Hodge: three aces, eight kills, three blocks.
—Bella Higgins: three aces, eight kills, four blocks.
—Braeton Moran: seven digs, four aces, 20 assists.
The Lions swept Childersburg 25-6, 25-10 and Talladega:25-4, 25-14 to improve to 13-2 on the season, 5-0 this week. Top performers for Munford:
—Kyleigh Hurst: six aces, 31 assists, three kills, one dig.
—Anijah Gladden: six aces, six kills, four digs.
—Ashtyn Bishop: three aces, four digs.
—Blair Darby: one ace,one assist, eight kills, four digs, one block.
—Ellie Jones: six aces, eight kills, one assist.
—Kaylyn Turner: five kills, two digs.
—Alys Mosley: five aces, one dig.
—Mylie Stephens: nine kills, three blocks.
—Teriaunna Davis: three kills.