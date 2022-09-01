 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep volleyball: Alexandria, PV, Munford sweep; Ohatchee improves to 12-2

High school volleyball teaser
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria swept Fort Payne 25-21, 25-22 and Oxford 25-16, 25-22 in a volleyball trimatch Thursday to improve to 13-1 on the season.

Top performers for Alexandria: