Prep volleyball: Alexandria, Oxford go deep in Champions tourney

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria went 3-1 in Champions Sports Academy’s Champions Play Here Tournament on Saturday.
The Valley Cubs (15-6), ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, beat Sparkman 25-20, 25-15, Madison Academy 25-23, 25-20 and Danville 25-19, 15-25, 15-6 before falling to Hartselle 24-26, 19-25.
Alexandria’s top performers on the day:
—Kailey Dickerson, 15 kills, 16 digs, eighgt aces.
—Kandyn Blankenship, 11 kills, 21 digs.
—Lexi Weber, 51 kills.
—Crossley Sparks, 83 assists, 11 digs.
—Brie Troup, 19 kills, three blocks.
Oxford makes semis: Oxford reached the semifinals in the Champions tournament in Alexandria on Saturday, falling to New Hope 20-25, 19-25.
Before the semifinal match, the Yellow Jackets went 2-1 in pool play, losing to Sand Rock 16-25, 23-25 before beating New Hope 20-25, 25-22, 15-10 and Hokes Bluff 19-25, 25-20, 15-11.
Oxford beat Westbrook Christian 25-17, 22-25,15-10 in the quarterfinals.
The day’s top performers for Oxford (7-9):
—Kara King: 16 kills, five digs.
—Ashlyn Burns: 21 digs, seven aces.
—Cohlee Boone: 18 digs, seven aces.
—Adrionna Foster: six kills, 19 digs, 92 assists.
—Ashely Paulson: 41 digs.
—Abbie Mitchell: 31 digs, 32 kills.
—Daelyn Bozeman: 12 kills.
—Mileah Prince: 17 kills.
—Shay Montgomery: 18 kills.