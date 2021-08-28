Prep volleyball: Alexandria, Munford split in weekend tournaments

GUNTERSVILLE — Alexandria split four matches in Guntersville High School’s tournament on Saturday, beating Pleasant Valley 25-16, 25-19 and Fort Payne 25-16, 25-20 before falling to Bob Jones 25-18,12-25,12-15 and Mountain Brook 22-25, 20-25.
Alexandria’s top performers against Pleasant Valley:
—Lexi Weber, six kills, three blocks.
—Crossley Sparks, 11 assists, six digs.
—Ava Johnson, seven digs.
—Brie Troup, five kills, two blocks.
Alexandria’s top performers against Mountain Brook:
—Kandyn Blankenship, two kills, five digs.
—Blakeley Mobbs, six kills.
—Weber, 13 kills.
—Sparks, 24 assists.
—Johnson, six digs.
—Devan White, seven digs.
Alexandria’s top performers against Fort Payne:
—Kailey Dickerson, five kills, four digs.
—Weber, 12 kills.
—Sparks, 17 assists, six digs.
Alexandria’s top performers against Bob Jones:
—Weber, 13 kills.
—Sparks, 18 assists.
—White, six digs.
—Johnson, seven digs.
Munford splits: Munford split four matches in the Faith Christian Green and Gold Slam, falling to Ohatchee 9-25, 11-25 and Piedmont 21-25, 21-25 and beating White Plains 20-25, 25-23, 15-12 and Saks 25-19, 26-24.
Munford’s top performers on the day:
—Kaylyn Turner, 15 kills, one block.
—Ellie Rose Jones, 10 kills, two aces, 12 digs
—Anijah Gladden, seven kills, two aces, seven digs.
—Kirsten Rogers, 30 assists, two aces.
—Mekiah Mosley, 23 digs.