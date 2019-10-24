Alexandria clinched a spot in the state volleyball tournament with a pair of Class 5A North Regional wins Thursday.
The Valley Cubs advanced to Friday’s regional semifinals, but the top four regional teams move on, no matter how they finish. Jacksonville, Donoho and Spring Garden also clinched state tournament berths.
Alexandria defeated Crossville 25-21, 27-25, 25-23 in the first round before beating Brewer 25-16, 25-20, 25-21.
Alexandria’s top performers:
—Jordan Beason, 34 kills, 19 digs
—Madison Wallace, 18 kills, two digs, two blocks
—Lexi Weber, nine kills, seven digs, four blocks, four aces
—Sarah Pelham, two assists, 32 digs, three aces
—Ashley Parker, 17 digs, four ace
—Anna Johnson, three kills, 69 assists, 16 digs, five aces
—Kandyn Blankenship, 16 kills, 16 digs
Class 4A
Jacksonville: The Golden Eagles advanced with a 25-14, 25-9, 25-17 win over Elkmont in the first round and a 25-22, 25-18, 25-21 win over West Morgan.
Lincoln: Central-Florence eliminated Lincoln in the first round 25-17, 25-15, 17-25, 25-17.
Cleburne County: In a first-round match, Cleburne County fell to Wilson 25-11, 25-4, 25-9.
Class 3A
Pleasant Valley: The Raiders won its first-round match over Vinemont 25-18, 16-25, 25-19, 25-15. In the second round, Pleasant Valley faced Lexington and lost 25-22, 25-20, 25-23.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers for first round:
—Leah Patterson, 13 kills, 10 digs, three blocks
—Mattie Glass, nine kills, four aces, 16 digs
—Karmyn Sparks, 11 kills, three blocks
—Allie Bryant, 11 digs
—Rylee Haynes, 38 assists, seven digs, three blocks
—Lily Henry, three kills, 15 digs
Saks: The Area 8 winners fell to St. Michael’s of Fairhope 25-9, 25-13, 25-7.
Wellborn: The Area 8 runner-up lost to St. Luke’s 25-4, 25-12, 25-9.
Class 1A
Donoho and Spring Garden set up a showdown in Friday’s semifinals, facing off at 12:45 p.m. at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
The good news for both is that they already have clinched spots in the state tournament.
The Falcons eliminated Oakwood in the first round 25-11, 25-3, 25-13 before defeating Meek 25-21, 25-14, 23-25, 21-25, 15-9 in the quarterfinals.
Spring Garden beat Belgreen 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 28-26 and Waterloo 25-13, 25-16, 25-18.