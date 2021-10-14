Prep volleyball: Alexandria downs St. Clair County in area final

ALEXANDRIA — Lexi Weber hit 29 kills on the day, and Alexandria swept its way through the Class 5A, Area 11 tournament at home Thursday.
The Valley Cubs (38-14) advanced to North Regional play against an opponent to be determined on Wednesday in Huntsville.
Alexandria opened by beating Moody 25-10, 25-11, 25-17 on Thursday then beat St. Clair County 25-16, 25-16, 25-9 in the area final.
Weber’s big day also included two digs, seven blocks and six aces.
Alexandria’s other top performers:
—Kailey Dickerson: 10 kills, two digs, three aces.
—Kandyn Blankenship: six kills, four digs, two aces.
—Blakeley Mobbs: five kills, one dig, three aces.
—Crossley Sparks: 40 assists, four digs, three aces, one block.
—Devan White: seven digs, one assist, five aces.
—Ava Johnson: nine digs.